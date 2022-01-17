Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school schedule of sports events for Monday, Jan. 17. Scores will be posted when they become available. Some events have already been postponed.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

South Western at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

James Buchanan at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m. PPD. 6:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19.

Northeastern at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Hempfield at West York, 7:30 p.m. CANCELED.

Gettysburg at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Northern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Fairfield at Hanover, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

South Western vs. Gettysburg at Keystone Aquatics Club, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

South Western vs. Gettysburg at Keystone Aquatics Club, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Dallastown at Spring Grove (Colony Park North), 4 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.