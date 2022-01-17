Eastern York boys' basketball team enjoys bounce-back effort; other Monday prep results

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

WRIGHTSVILLE – A positive attitude is a good trait for any athlete.

Staying positive, even during bouts of adversity, is another.

Teams that have both traits are ones to beware of in any sport.

The Eastern York boys’ basketball team has demonstrated those traits throughout the regular season, which is something that certainly pleases coach Justin Seitz.

After a flat performance Saturday night against Donegal, the Knights rebounded Monday evening when they played host to South Western in a York-Adams League crossover contest.

Division II Eastern was able to extend its advantage over the Division I Mustangs to as many as 19 points at one point in the first half, but again came out flat in the third quarter. That lull was exactly what South Western needed. The visitors clawed back into the contest.

With the leading shrinking into the small single digits, some teams may have panicked a bit. The Golden Knights, however, remained steadfast. Leading by just two, the home team stayed upbeat and refused to fold.

Big free throws by Jack Weaver and Austin Bausman late helped stem the tide and the Wrightsville boys escaped with a 48-44 triumph.

“We’re a young team, but we all gel together,” said Bausman, who scored a game-high 17 points. “We all get along. I feel that the downfall of some teams is that they don’t get along, especially when they get down. They get down on each other and they stay down, but we all fight to stay together.”

Bouncing back: That fight was in need Monday, especially after Saturday’s disappointment against Donegal (a 55-47 loss), which was just Eastern’s third loss of the season so far.

Avoiding a losing streak was something that Seitz certainly was aiming for heading into Monday’s contest.

“We don’t really have a losing streak yet,” Seitz said about his club, which now stands at 10-3 overall. “So, I was worried about that momentum moving over, but we really bounced back, especially early.”

Great start followed by third-quarter struggles: A great start was definitely a big positive for the team, but the third quarter, when South Western (6-9) outscored the Knights 18-7, was a bit of punch to the gut.

“It can sometimes be draining coaching them,” Seitz said. “But this is the most fun group that I’ve ever had. They truly like each other and, are they positive? Yes, because they’re always kind of goofing off with each other. So, they don’t really get down, which is a really, really good thing and that allows us to have that next-play mentality.”

Bausman shines: It’s never a bad thing to have a dominant player such as Bausman on the court either.

The league’s fourth-highest scorer this season is a big reason the Knights remain in contention for the Division II title, as well as league and District 3 Class 4-A playoff berths. He’s also a big reason the Knights are enjoying a turnaround campaign after a 5-13 season in 2020-2021.

The Eastern senior had a little more on his plate in the second half when freshman standout Carter Wamsley was forced to the bench with four personal fouls. Without his fellow big teammate on the court, Bausman proved he could shoulder the load when necessary. He scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half.

Coach praises Smith: Seitz, however, also pointed out the game that Easton Smith had off the bench.

With starters Wamsley (nine points, 10 rebounds) and Weaver (four points) on the bench with fouls for most of the second half, Smith helped spark his team’s play at pivotal moments.

“Easton is just always active,” Seitz said. “And when he’s on the court and he’s active that just makes us a different team. And he was very active tonight, especially on the offensive glass.”

Tough road ahead: There will be no time to soak in the good vibes for Eastern.

That’s because the Knights have three more games this week, starting with a clash against Kennard-Dale (5-9) on Tuesday, followed by a showdown with Susquehannock (7-4) on Friday.

If that weren’t enough, Saturday brings a clash with unbeaten Columbia (12-0), the top-ranked team in District 3 Class 3-A.

“Yeah, we have a big week still ahead of us,” Seitz said. “Two big divisional games and then Columbia, so to come out (tonight) and get a win was much needed.”

Then, of course, next week brings a much-anticipated rematch against Division II leader West York (12-1). The Bulldogs came into Eastern earlier this month and put a beating on Seitz’s team, 55-28. That bitter taste of disappointment was washed away by three straight victories before the hiccup with Donegal.

“That (loss) caught us by surprise,” Seitz said. “But since then we haven’t talked about it. We know what we have and we still have (three) more games before we even get there. So, we can’t really start looking ahead and I know it sounds cliché, one game at a time, but after coming back from Donegal, this game meant more than any game this year.”

OTHER BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York High 49, Spring Grove 43: At York High, the Bearcats captured the York-Adams Division I win to improve to 4-8 overall and 2-5 in D-I. Spring Grove is 4-8 and 3-5. David Warde and Daveyon Lydner led the Bearcats with nine points each. For the Rockets, Ethan Myers scored 14 points, including three from behind the arc, while teammate Avin Myers scored 13 points, including a 7-for-10 night from the charity stripe.

Middletown 60, Gettysburg 39: At Middletown, the Blue Raiders captured the nonleague victory to improve to 11-0 overall. For the Warriors (6-8), Michael Hankey scored 14 points.

Camp Hill 45, Biglerville 40: At Camp Hill, the Canners led 24-21 at the half but were unable to hold on and dropped the nonleague contest. Biglerville’s Anthony Cervantes scored 15 points, while teammate Christian Shaffer knocked in 10 points. Biglerville is 1-13. Camp Hill is 4-9.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Gettysburg 41, Lampeter-Strasburg 39: At Lampeter-Strasburg, the Warriors outscored the home team 8-6 in the final quarter to capture the nonleague victory. Camryn Felix led the Warriors with 14 points, including four from behind the arc. Gettysburg is 9-2. Lampeter-Strasburg fell to 6-6.

Delone Catholic 51, Trinity 22: At Camp Hill, Giana Hoddinott led the Squirettes to the nonleague victory by pouring in 28 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Abigael Vingsen knocked in 10 points. Delone is 13-0. Trinity fell to 7-6.

Biglerville 44, Camp Hill 34: At Camp Hill, a 26-15 second-half surge helped the Canners erase a 19-18 halftime deficit in the nonleague contest. Emily Woolson (15) and Brylee Rodgers (14) combined for 29 Biglerville points. Biglerville improved to 6-9. Camp Hill fell to 1-9.

Red Lion 57, Spring Grove 44: At Red Lion, the Lions improved to 12-1 overall and 6-1 in York-Adams Division I. Red Lion has won five straight games. Spring Grove fell to 5-6 and 2-5.

WRESTLING

Delone Catholic 54, Eastern York 18: At McSherrystown, the Squires received pins from Samuel Scovitch (215), Artem Reichart (138), Domonic Giraffa (152) and Devin Reese (160) to secure the nonleague victory. For the Golden Knights, George Leischner (113) picked up a pin. Delone is 6-7, while Eastern is 3-11.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.