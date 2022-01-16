Dover, York Suburban wrestlers win titles at New Oxford; other Saturday prep highlights

STEVE HEISER

Dover’s Mason Leiphart and York Suburban’s Tyler Adams earned individual wrestling titles on Saturday at a New Oxford Tournament packed with York-Adams programs.

Adams brought home the 120-pound crown to help Suburban to a fourth-place team finish.

Leiphart, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on the season en route to the 126-pound championship.

Adams (now 15-5 on the season) earned his crown with a 15-0 technical fall over Littlestown’s Barrett Zeigler in the finals. The sophomore went 4-0 in the two-day tournament, including a pin, two tech falls and a 1-0 decision over Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert in the semifinals.

Leiphart moved to 21-0 on the season and 114-11 for his career by also going 4-0 at New Oxford. In the title match, Leiphart downed Carlisle’s Trentin Walker, 8-0. That was the senior’s closest match in the tournament, winning his other three matches by two technical falls and a pin.

In addition to Zeigler, the other York-Adams wrestlers to earn runner-up finishes were Dover’s Eli Leiphart at 106, Northeastern’s Elijah Hewitt at 113, Suburban’s Noah Rice at 145 and Littlestown’s Tanner Rock at 160,

Local wrestlers finishing third were Biglerville’s Brody Gardner (160), Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee (126), Dover’s Wyatt Dillon (138) and Biglerville’s Mason Keiper (215).

The area’s fourth-place finishers were Hanover’s Daniel Corbin (113), Suburban’s Zachary Emory (126), Biglerville’s Devan Ponce (132) and New Oxford’s Cameron Herring (145).

Bishop McDevitt won the team title with 219 points, followed by Canton (180), Carlisle (168.5) and Suburban (140.5). The other local team finishers in the 23-team event were Biglerville (seventh, 111), Littlestown (ninth, 109), New Oxford (11th, 102), Dover (13th, 89), Northeastern (15th, 80), West York (18th, 47), Hanover (20th, 34), Eastern York (21st, 24), Delone Catholic (22nd, 22.5) and Fairfield (23rd, 0).

OTHER WRESTLING

Gettysburg stays perfect: The Gettysburg wrestling team remained perfect on the season with five victories at its own duals event on Saturday.

The Warriors are now 15-0 and No. 4 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings.

Gettysburg beat Bermudian Springs (53-18), Warrior Run (40-28), Big Spring (55-12), Red Lion (48-21) and Palmyra (57-3).

Dallastown wins own duals event: The Dallastown wrestling team won its own duals tournament on Saturday.

The Wildcats beat Susquehannock (54-8), Kennett (43-21) and then edged traditional power Cumberland Valley in the title match, 29-27.

Dallastown is now 12-1 on the season. Cumberland Valley fell to 9-3.

Rockets go 2-1 at Husky Duals: In the Husky Duals at Mifflin County on Saturday, Spring Grove went 2-1, beating Tyrone (49-19) and Northern York (51-17) and losing to Mifflin County (60-6) in the title match.

The Rockets are 11-4 on the season.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Delone knocks off unbeaten team: At Trinity, Delone Catholic handed Holy Redeemer its first loss of the season on Saturday at the Catholic Showcase, 53-46.

The Squires used a 19-8 fourth-quarter surge to drop the Wilkes-Barre program to 7-1 on the season. Delone trailed 38-34 after three quarters. The Squires improved to 10-5 with their sixth consecutive victory.

Delone was led by Gage Zimmerman (12 points), Coltyn Keller (11 points) and Camdyn Keller (10 points).

Luke Forjan scores 37 in York Catholic win: Also at the Catholic Showcase at Trinity, Luke Forjan poured in 37 points to lead York Catholic over Lancaster Catholic, 68-48.

Forjan achieved that total without making a 3-pointer. He had 12 field goals and was 13 for 18 at the foul line.

John Forjan added 11 points for the winners, who improved to 11-2. Lancaster Catholic is 4-8.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Gibbs has big game for York High: Ciarra Gibbs collected 20 points and nine rebounds for York High in a 46-41 win vs. Harrisburg on Saturday.

Zykira McGee added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals for the winners, who improved to 5-7. Harrisburg fell to 4-6.

