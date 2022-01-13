Dallastown sweeps to pair of swim wins vs. Spring Grove; other Thursday prep results

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown High School swimming team swept to pair of victories at Spring Grove on Thursday.

The Wildcats won the boys’ meet, 124-49, while the Dallastown girls triumphed, 104-79.

The Dallastown boys are now 2-0 in York-Adams Division I, while the Dallastown girls are 1-0-1. Both Spring Grove teams are 0-2 in D-I.

In the boys’ meet, the Wildcats were led individually by Cooper Stiles capturing first in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Austin Shipley won the 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley. As a team, the Wildcats captured first in 11 of the 12 events.

In the girls’ meet, the Wildcats captured first in all three relays. For the Rockets, Lizzie Bell won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

OTHER BOYS’ SWIMMING

Dover 98, New Oxford 56: At Dover, the Eagles captured first in all three relays to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Colonials, Cole Smith won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

Northeastern 109, Central York 69: At Central York, the Bobcats were led individually by Drew Foster capturing the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, while teammate Kaidan Helmeczi took first in the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle. For the Panthers, Christian Henry won the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.

Gettysburg 77, York Suburban 15: At York Suburban, the Warriors were led individually by Sam Nelson capturing first in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Zach Tipton took first in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley and Zach Turner won the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle.

South Western 134, Red Lion 22: At Red Lion, the Mustangs were led individually by Bryan Collins capturing first in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while Sean Filipopits won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and Owen Cromer won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Susquehannock 103, West York 65: At the Shrewsbury YMCA, the Warriors were led individually by Jacob Wade capturing the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, while teammate Tyler Wright won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Dover 128, New Oxford 50: At Dover, the Eagles were led individually by Kenzington Myers capturing first in the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle, while teammate Kennedy Coble won the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. As a team, the Eagles captured first in 10 of the 12 events.

Central York 121, Northeastern 48: At Central York, the Panthers were led individually by Riley Sauder taking first in the 500 freestyle and 50 freestyle, while teammate Molly Klinedinst won the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. As team, the Panthers captured first in 11 of the 12 events.

York Suburban 47, Gettysburg 47: At York Suburban, the Warriors captured first in the final event of the night (the 400 free relay) to secure six points and grab a tie on the road in the York-Adams Division II matchup. Individually for the Warriors, Hannah Brainard won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while Morgan Bishop won the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley.

South Western 90, Red Lion 80: At Red Lion, the Mustangs used a team effort by capturing multiple second- and third-place finishes. the Lions were led individually by Bella Butera capturing first in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle, while Sophia Breschi won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.

Susquehannock 112, West York 56: At the Shrewsbury YMCA, the Warriors were led individually by Sarah Weichseldorfer winning the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle, while teammate Kate Kalmanowicz won the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle. As a team, the Warriors took first in 10 of the 11 events.

WRESTLING

Central York 50, New Oxford 18: At Central York, the Panthers received pins from Jeremiah Smith (172), Ethan Miller (215), Ian Scully (285), Elias Long (126), Ryan Wolfgram (152) and Macon Myers (160) to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Colonials, Tyler Uhler (120), Deegan Foltz (138) and Alex Bermejo (189) each picked up pins. Central is 3-2 both overall and in D-I. New Oxford is 3-10 and 0-5.

Biglerville 51, Hanover 21: At Biglerville, the Canners clinched a tie for the York-Adams Division III title. Biglerville improved to 12-3 overall and 5-0 in D-III. The Canners have one divisional match left at Littlestown (7-5, 3-1) on Thursday, Jan. 20. Against Hanover, Biglerville received pins from Devon Ponce (132), Joey Ney (138), Seth Lady (145), Gage Bishop (152), Mason Keiper (215) and Jacob Mead (285). For the Nighthawks (2-7, 0-5), Daniel Corbin (113) and Joseph Wilkinson (160) each picked up a pin.

York Suburban 71, Eastern York 6: At Wrightsville, the Trojans received pins from Jalani Hopkins (285), Zach Emory (126), Brayden Gentzyel (138), Dakota Shoe (160) and Bailey Miller (215) to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Golden Knights, George Leischner (113) picked up a pin. Suburban is 7-2 overall and 4-1 in D-II. Eastern is 3-10 and 1-4.

Red Lion 51, Dover 17: At Red Lion, the Lions received pins from Mike Mossengo (285) and Kyle Deisley (145) to earn the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Eagles, Wyatt Dillon (138) and teammate Jebediah Ziegler (215) each picked up pins. Red Lion is 2-3 overall and in the division. Dover is 0-9 and 0-5.

Gettysburg 48, Susquehannock 18: At Glen Rock, the Adams County Warriors received pins from Tyler Withers (189), Samuel Rodriguez (215), Trevor Gallagher (285), Gabriel Pecaitis (120), Dalton Redden (138) and Jaxon Townsend (145) to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. For the home team, Ethan Hanshew (115), Garrett Bortner (126) and Blake Romjue (160) each captured pins. Gettysburg is 10-0 overall and 5-0 in D-II. Susquehannock fell to 4-6 and 2-2.

Bermudian Springs 55, York Tech 15: At York Springs, the Eagles received pins from Reece Daniels (120), Brennan Schisler (132), Chanse Boyer (152), Carter Storm (172) and Jesiah Farley (189) to secure the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Spartans, Ethan Markel (215) and Hunter Chavis (285) each picked up pins. Bermudian is 6-4 overall and 4-1 in D-III. Tech is 2-13 and 1-4.

Delone Catholic 60, Fairfield 12: At Fairfield, all bouts in the match were forfeits and no pins were awarded to either team. Delone is 5-7 overall and 3-2 in York-Adams Division III. Fairfield is 0-3 and 0-3.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

New Oxford 38, York Suburban 33: At New Oxford, Ella Billman led the Colonials to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 19 points. For the Trojans, Janay Rissmiller scored 17 points, while Grace Hare knocked in 12 points. New Oxford is 6-7 overall and 3-3 in D-II. Suburban is 8-5 and 3-4.

Bermudian Springs 68, East Pennsboro 18: At East Pennsboro, Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault led the Eagles to the nonleague victory by each scoring 18 points. Teammate Victoria Brass knocked in 15 points. The Eagles are 10-3. East Pennsboro fell to 3-8.

