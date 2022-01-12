Central York football standout makes college choice; other local high school notes

STEVE HEISER

One of the key players on Central York’s championship football team has made his college choice.

Trenton Dunnick announced via Twitter on Monday that he’s committed to play on the NCAA Division II level for East Stroudsburg University, which competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which is considered one of the better D-II college leagues in the nation.

As a defensive end, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 235-pound Dunnick finished the 2021 season with 88 total tackles, including 56 solo hits and 32 assisted tackles. He had 11 tackles for loss, including five sacks, while also intercepting two passes, recovering three fumbles and forcing four fumbles.

As a tight end, Dunnick had 13 receptions for 170 yards, averaging 13.1 yards per catch, with two touchdowns.

After the season, Dunnick was named to the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select All-State First Team as a defensive end. He was also named a York-Adams Coaches Division I First Team All-Star at defensive end. He was a second-team Y-A D-I selection as a junior at defensive end.

Dunnick helped Central win its third consecutive Y-A D-I title this past fall. The Panthers finished 11-1 overall. He was also a pivotal performer on the history-making 2020 Central team that won the Y-A D-I and District 3 Class 6-A crowns. That 2020 team also advanced to the state 6-A final.

East Stroudsburg is coming off a 5-6 season in 2021, including a 3-4 mark in the PSAC.

OTHER PREP NOTES

CSY girls keep rolling: The Christian School of York girls’ basketball team is giving every indication it could be a force in the upcoming District 3 Class 1-A playoffs.

The Defenders improved to 10-1 overall on Monday with a 58-18 pounding of Dayspring Christian. That includes a 5-0 mark in Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference action.

CSY is No. 2 in the latest district 1-A power ratings, behind only Lititz Christian (6-0). CSY is scheduled to play host to Lititz Christian on Feb. 10.

In Monday’s victory over Dayspring Christian, Linda Brown finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. CSY’s Ellen Brown scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and added five steals.

The CSY boys weren’t as fortunate on Monday, dropping a 57-13 decision to Dayspring Christian.

Gettysburg relay team sets record: The Gettysburg boys’ 200 medley relay team set a school record on Monday in a 122-39 nonleague swimming victory over Waynesboro.

Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson and Sam Carlson turned in a time of 1 minute, 40.87 seconds, breaking the previous school mark of 1:41.55.

Tipton also won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay. Turner took the 100 free and 100 backstroke, while Nelson won the 200 free and 100 butterfly. Carlson won the 50 free.

The Gettysburg girls fell to Waynesboro, 88-82. Hannah Brainard won the 50 free and 100 free for the Warriors.

Delone girls remain No. 3: The Delone Catholic girls’ team remained the only Y-A program to earn a top-five spot in the latest Trib HSSN state basketball rankings by Don Rebel of The (Greensburg) Tribune Review.

The unbeaten Squirettes (10-0) are No. 3 in Class 4-A.

The other District 3 girls’ teams to earn top-five rankings are: Hempfield (9-0, No. 3 in 6-A), Brandywine Heights (8-0, No. 3 in 3-A), Columbia (9-0, No. 4 in 2-A) and Lancaster Country Day (8-0, No. 5 in 2-A).

The District 3 teams ranked on the boys’ side are: Reading (9-1, No. 2 in 6-A), Lampeter-Strasburg (10-0, No. 4 in 5-A), Middletown (9-0, No. 2 in 4-A), Antietam (11-1, No. 3 in 2-A) and Mount Calvary Christian (10-0, No. 2 in 1-A).

