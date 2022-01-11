Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Tuesday, Jan. 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 7 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at West York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Waynesboro at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Waynesboro at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lancaster County Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

Dayspring Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Lancaster County Christian at York Country Day, 6 p.m.

Dayspring Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

York Tech at Kennard-Dale (Red Lion Bowling Center), 4 p.m.

