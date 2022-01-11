Dallastown, Caden Dobbins keep rolling in win vs. South Western; other Tuesday wrestling

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

DALLASTOWN – There are banners in many of the York-Adams League gyms that honor every wrestler at that school with 100 career wins.

Dallastown, however, is not one of them.

There are banners galore around the Dallastown gymnasium rafters that commemorate each of the school’s league team titles in various sports. Just nothing recognizing the many standout individual wrestlers in the storied history of the Dallastown program.

The omission stands out a bit.

You can count at least two people in the Dallastown wrestling program who wouldn’t mind seeing that change – head coach Dave Gable and senior standout Caden Dobbins.

Gable is not only the Wildcats’ longtime leader, with more than 500 career coaching wins, he’s also the first Dallastown wrestler to achieve 100 wins, back in 1982. Gable’s sons, Brooks and Clay, are also on the 100-win list.

Dobbins is the 18th and latest Dallastown wrestler to join the club after registering his 100th career victory over the weekend.

“We have shirts,” Gable said about the members of the elite club. “But we don’t have a banner, but maybe we should have one in the wrestling room.”

Dobbins added to his total with a major decision in Dallastown’s 40-27 victory over South Western Tuesday.

Getting to No. 100, however, was a bit anti-climactic for Dobbins.

“I won by forfeit so I didn’t get to actually wrestle,” Dobbins said of his first bout at the Hawk Mountain Duals Saturday. “But it was still an accomplishment that I was happy to get.”

Dobbins followed up that forfeit victory with a more memorable victory later that day vs. Eric Alderfer of Faith Christian Academy. Alderfer finished fourth in the PIAA Class 2-A tournament last year, but he was unable to defeat Dobbins, who claimed a thrilling 1-0 triumph.

“That was a great win for him,” Gable said. “While he didn’t get (win 100) in that way, he did have some quality bouts that day.”

Looking for quality: Quality bouts are exactly what Gable is looking for from his team at this time of year.

The Wildcats (9-1 overall, 5-0 in York-Adams Division I) are now in sole possession of first place in the division, a half game clear of Spring Grove (4-0). Gable knows his team will need to be at its best when it travels to Papertown to take on the Rockets in the division finale on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Tests, such as the one that the Mustangs put up Tuesday, will hopefully pay dividends when the top programs square off in a little more than week.

“While the scores may not have always indicated it, I think every team in the (division) has brought something to the table in terms of having some really competitive guys,” Gable said. “I think it’s been a good year for a lot of teams. I think that South Western did a good job tonight of taking advantage of some opportunities.”

Damien King (120), Zach Luckenbaugh (126), Owen Bricker (138), Ashton Deller (160) and Graham Turnbull (113) all earned pins against the Mustangs for Dallastown. Wyatt Hale (132), Robbie Sterner (172) and R.J. Utz (215) scored pins for South Western, while Natalie Handy won by forfeit at 106.

South Western fell to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in D-I.

OTHER WRESTLING

Spring Grove 62, Manheim Central 12: At Manheim Central, the Rockets received pins from Michael Hershey (285), Tanner Grim (106), Ivan Vega (132), Bryce Weaver (138), Teague Conover (189) and Logan Herbst (215) to earn the nonleague win. Spring Grove is 8-3. Manheim Central is 4-5.

York Suburban 63, West York 6: At West York, the Trojans received pins from Bryson Neidigh (138), Collin Boldt (189) and Jalain Hopkins (285) to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Bulldogs, Seamus McNicholas (145) picked up a pin. Suburban is 6-2 overall and 3-1 in D-II. West York is 3-5 and 1-1.

Red Lion 46, New Oxford 22: At New Oxford, the Lions received pins from Tyler Bootier (138), Frank Gulli (152), Tristen Brenneman (160), Maxwell Vigue (172), James Lopez (189) and Mike Mossengo (215) to earn the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Colonials, Zane Bodvin (132) picked up a pin. Red Lion is 1-3 overall and in D-I. New Oxford is 3-9 and 0-4.

Central York 60, Dover 14: At Dover, the Panthers rolled to improve to 2-2 overall and in York-Adams Division I. Dover dropped to 0-8 and 0-4. Getting pins for Central were Ethan Miller (215) and Ian Scully (285).

Bermudian Springs 78, Fairfield 0: At York Springs, the Eagles received pins from Alyssa Kuhn (106) and Bryce Harner (145) in the York-Adams Division III victory. Bermudian is 5-4 overall and 3-1 in the division. Fairfield is 0-2 overall and in D-III.

Delone Catholic 45, York Tech 18: At McSherrystown, the Squires received pins from Artem Reichart (138), Justin Emeigh (145) and Evan Glass (120) to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Spartans, Peyton Van Valen (160) and Hunter Chavis (285) each picked up pins. Delone is 4-7 overall and 2-2 in D-III. Tech is 2-12 and 1-3.

