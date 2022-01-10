York County track athletes shine at Penn State indoor meet; other local high school notes

STEVE HEISER

Two York County sprint standouts put up winning indoor track performances over the weekend.

Spring Grove’s Laila Campbell and Dallastown’s Kristian Phennicie each earned first-place finishes in the 60-meter dash at the Kevin Dare High School Invitational at Penn State’s Multisport Indoor Facility.

The event attracted some of the state’s top high school track athletes.

Campbell, a sophomore, won the girls’ race in 7.58 seconds, while Phennicie, a senior, won the boys’ race in 6.90 seconds. Campbell’s time is the best indoor time in the state this winter and is 10th nationally. Phennicie’s time is No. 2 in the state this winter. Phennicie also took second in the 200 dash at PSU with a time of :22.08, behind only the :21.63 posted by Oakland Mills’ Judson Lincoln IV.

Both Campbell and Phennicie were gold medalists at last year’s PIAA Class 3-A state meet. Campbell won the 100-meter and 200-meter girls’ dashes, while Phennicie took the boys’ 200 dash.

In late December, Campbell also won the 60 dash at the Franklin & Marshall Holiday High School Invitational in 7.66 seconds. Campbell also won the 200 dash at F&M in :25.62.

The 6-foot Campbell also excels in basketball but elected not to play high school girls’ basketball this winter in order to concentrate on indoor track. Campbell has an offer to play NCAA Division I women’s basketball at Manhattan.

Two other York County runners also produced top finishes at PSU in the girls’ 3,000 run. Dallastown senior Lydia Tolerico took second in the race in 10:34.89, while Northeastern senior Marissa Pritchett was fourth in 10:39.67. Corning’s Sara Lawson won the race in 10:29.32. Tolerico helped the Dallastown cross country team finish second in the 3-A state meet this past fall.

OTHER PREP NOTES

Haines wins title at F&M Open: Biglerville High School’s Levi Haines won the 157-pound title at the Franklin & Marshall Open wrestling tournament in Lancaster on Friday.

Haines chose not to wrestle for the Canners this winter so he could better prepare for his future career at Penn State under Cael Sanderson.

The 2021 PIAA Class 2-A state champion is still a high school senior and not yet a member of the Nittany Lions, but NCAA rules permit him to compete in open events independently vs. college competition.

Haines earned 6-2 and 10-1 decisions at F&M before winning his semifinal by injury default over Navy’s Andrew Cerniglia, a former Pennsylvania state champion and a 2021 NCAA Division I qualifier. Haines was leading 8-1 when Cerniglia defaulted. Cerniglia came in ranked No. 18 in the nation by Intermat.

In the final, Haines won when Army’s Markus Hartman, medically forfeited. Hartman is a two-time national qualifier.

DeLawder helps King University win national title: Gettysburg High School graduate Montana DeLawder helped King University in Tennessee win the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Dual Women’s Championship over the weekend.

In the meet final, DeLawder earned a 7-4 decision over against reigning national champion Cameron Guerin of McKendree. That helped King to a 25-19 team victory, helping the program to its fifth NWCA National Duals crown. Guerin took fourth in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 57-kilogram (126-pound) division.

DeLawder, who also had two pins in the meet, is ranked No. 3 in the nation at 130 pounds for the top-ranked Tornadoes.

