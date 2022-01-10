Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Jan. 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Spring Grove 4, Red Lion 0, F

New Oxford at Central York (Colony Park), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Dallastown at Central Dauphin (Twin Ponds), 7:50 p.m.

