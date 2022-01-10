Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Jan. 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Spring Grove 4, Red Lion 0, F
New Oxford at Central York (Colony Park), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Dallastown at Central Dauphin (Twin Ponds), 7:50 p.m.
