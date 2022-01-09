York-Adams teams excel at West York girls' hoops showcase; other Saturday prep highlights

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

After a slow start, the York-Adams teams enjoyed a strong finish at the West York Girls’ Basketball Showcase on Saturday.

The local teams dropped the first two games before rallying to win the final five contests.

The highlight victory came from unbeaten Delone Catholic, which rallied from a 22-8 deficit to defeat Lancaster Catholic in overtime, 49-41. The game was a rematch of last year’s District 3 Class 4-A title game.

Delone standout Giana Hoddinott hit a shot with 13 seconds left to tie the score at 40-40. She was also fouled on the play but missed the free throw.

The Squirettes dominated in the overtime, outscoring Lancaster Catholic 9-1.

Delone improved to 9-0, while Lancaster Catholic is 7-3.

Hoddinott finished the game with 18 points, including five in the overtime. Makenna Mummert led Delone with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Spring Grove, Eastern York, Red Lion and West York also picked up victories for the Y-A League in the showcase, while New Oxford and York Catholic suffered losses.

Eastern York remained undefeated with a 58-18 pounding of Solanco. Breana Grim’s 17 points paced Eastern, which improved to 9-0. Solanco fell to 0-10. Eastern is No. 1 in the district 4-A power ratings, while Delone is No. 2.

Red Lion bounced back from its first loss of the season on Friday to Dallastown with a 69-25 beating of Shippensburg. The Lady Lions are now 8-1, while Shippensburg fell to 1-5.

In the showcase finale, the host team, West York, dominated Central Dauphin East, 50-21, behind 11 points from T'Azjah Generett and 10 points from Faith Walker. West York is now 6-4, with six wins in its last seven games. C.D. East fell to 0-11.

Spring Grove, meanwhile, beat Crestwood, 56-48, behind 20 points from Leah Kale, 16 from Addyson Wagman and 10 from Hanna Garrison. The Rockets are 4-3.

In the showcase opener, New Oxford dropped a 45-35 decision to a Berks Catholic team that is No. 3 in the district 4-A power ratings behind Eastern York and Delone. Berks Catholic is 6-1, with its only loss coming by 13 points to Delone. New Oxford fell to 5-6. The loss ended the Colonials’ four-game win streak. Ella Billman had 21 of New Oxford’s 35 points.

York Catholic dropped a 57-46 decision to Columbia in the other showcase game. Columbia, the No. 1 team in the district 2-A power ratings, improved to 9-0. York Catholic fell to 3-5.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Dallastown wins eighth straight: Dallastown earned its eighth consecutive victory with a 42-39 nonleague triumph over Penn Manor in a battle of 6-A teams. The Wildcats are now 9-1. Penn Manor dropped to 6-4. The Wildcats, who are No. 2 in the district 6-A power ratings, were led by D’Shantae Edwards’ 15 points. Dallastown trailed 19-14 at halftime but used a 28-20 second-half surge to earn the win.

Central York falls to Cumberland Valley in meeting of 6-A powers: In a meeting of two District 3 Class 6-A powers, Central York dropped a 43-36 decision to Cumberland Valley. Cumberland Valley now stands at 9-1. Central York fell to 8-2. Bella Chimienti’s 14 points paced Central, which has a Y-A Division I home showdown with Dallastown on Monday. Dallastown leads D-I at 5-0, while Central is 4-1.

Christian School of York now 9-1: The Christian School of York girls’ basketball team improved to 9-1 with a 39-32 win over Harrisburg Christian, which fell to 3-4. CSY is No. 2 in the district 1-A power ratings. Linda Brown had 19 points and 10 rebounds to power the Defenders.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

West York stays unbeaten: West York remained unbeaten with a 64-36 nonleague pounding of Wyomissing. David McGladrie’s 18 points powered the Bulldogs, who improved to 10-0. West York is No. 2 in the district 5-A power ratings. Wyomissing fell to 3-3.

Eastern York moves to 7-2: Eastern York moved to 7-2 on the season with a 55-48 nonleague victory over Conestoga Valley (3-5). Austin Bausman (22 points) and Carter Wamsley (12 points) paced Eastern.

Red Lion downs Gov. Mifflin: Red Lion earned a 45-37 nonleague triumph over Gov. Mifflin to move to 7-4 on the season. Gov. Mifflin fell to 5-6. Evan Watt’s 21 points led Red Lion. Red Lion is at Northeastern on Monday in a battle for the Y-A D-I top spot. Both teams are 4-1 in division action.

York Catholic drops 2-A showdown to unbeaten Columbia: York Catholic suffered an 85-56 loss to unbeaten Columbia in a meeting of the top two teams in the district 3-A power ratings. Columbia is 8-0. York Catholic fell to 7-2. Luke Forjan (20 points) and John Forjan (15 points) led York Catholic.

DIVING

Porter, Barlett take diving titles: At the South Western Diving Invitational, Susquehannock’s Mckenna Porter took the girls’ title and Northeastern’s Stephen Barlett captured the boys’ crown. Porter finished with 339.45 points, while West York’s Taelyn Thomas was second at 336.90 and Dallastown’s Zoe Gillen was third at 278.90. Barlett finished at 466.35, followed by Susquehannock’s Max Pflieger (457.65) and Gettysburg’s London Mitchell (231.20).

WRESTLING

Dallastown second at Hawk Mountain Duals, Dobbins gets 100th win: Dallastown finished second at the Hawk Mountain Duals at Hamburg and Caden Dobbins picked up his 100th career victory.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.