Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, Jan. 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Biglerville at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 7 p.m.

Hanover at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Central York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Gettysburg (Keystone Aquatics Center), 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 5 p.m.

New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatics Center), 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Central York at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Gettysburg (Keystone Aquatics Center), 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 5 p.m.

New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatics Center), 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at West Shore Christian, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at West Shore Christian, 7:30 p.m.

