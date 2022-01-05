York Suburban works 2 overtimes to earn boys' basketball win; other Wednesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York Suburban boys’ basketball team had to work a little overtime to earn a victory on Wednesday night.

The Trojans captured a 44-42 double-OT triumph at Garden Spot in a nonleague defensive battle.

Suburban led 21-15 at halftime, largely due to a 17-3 second-quarter spurt, but Garden Spot rallied to tie it up at the end of regulation, 35-35.

After the first OT, the score remained tied at 37-37 before Suburban used a 7-5 edge in the second OT to grab the victory.

The Trojans moved to 4-5 overall. Garden Spot fell to 2-6.

Avant Sweeney had 17 points to pace Suburban, while Kai Stryhn added 16 points, including three 3-pointers.

One of the keys to game was at the foul line. Suburban finished 13 for 17, while Garden Spot was 4 for 9.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

New Oxford 55, Kennard-Dale 49: At New Oxford, the Colonials used an 18-8 fourth-quarter surge to rally for the nonleague victory. Aden Strausbaugh led the Colonials by scoring a team-high 17 points. Teammate Hunter Crabbs knocked in 14 points. Strausbaugh scored nine points in the fourth quarter, while Crabbs had six points over the final eight minutes. For the Rams, Zach Orwig scored a game-high 18 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Koy Swanson knocked in 10 points, including three from downtown. New Oxford moved to 5-4 and has won four of its last five games. K-D dropped to 3-7.

Delone Catholic 57, York Tech 46: At Spry, Matt Grenchik and Asher Rudolph led the Squires to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 12 points apiece. Teammate Gage Zimmerman knocked in 11 points. For the Spartans, Nate Gracey scored a game-high 17 points, including three from behind the arc. Delone improved to 3-2 in the division and 5-5 overall. Tech fell to 2-3 in the division and 3-8 overall.

Littlestown 55, South Western 54: At Hanover, the Thunderbolts led 42-33 after three quarters and hung on for the nonleague victory. Chris Meakin led the Thunderbolts with 21 points. Teammate Jake Bosley knocked in 17 points. For the Mustangs, Seth Sager had 16 points, while Shilo Bivins scored 11 points. Littlestown is now 8-2. South Western is 4-6.

Northern York 48, Gettysburg 41: At Dillsburg, the Warriors dropped the nonleague contest. Ethan Wagner led the Warriors with 13 points. For the Polar Bears, Ryan Delafield scored 16 points, including three from behind the arc. Gettysburg fell to 4-4. Northern is 4-5.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Northeastern 44, Susquehannock 29: At Glen Rock, the Bobcats captured the nonleague victory. Mikayla Coleman led the Bobcats with 10 points. For the Warriors, Mackenzie Womack scored a game-high 15 points. Northeastern is now 5-5. Susquehannock is 4-4.

Biglerville 62, Annville-Cleona 48: At Biglerville, the Canners used a 29-18 fourth-quarter surged to pulled away for the nonleague victory. Brylee Rodgers (23) and Emily Woulson (21) combined for 44 of Biglerville's 62 points. Rodgers was 9 for 14 at the foul line, while Woolson was 8 for 12. In all, Biglerville was 22 for 35 at the foul line. Biglerville improved to 5-5. Annville-Cleona fell to 3-5.

WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs 42, Northeastern 34: At York Springs, the Eagles received pins from Bryce Harner (145), Chase Boyer (152), Ty Livelsberger (126), Brennan Schisler (132) and Jackson Keffer (138) in the nonleague win. For the Bobcats, Ryan Maley (172), Tyler Schmerge (215), David Perry (285), Tyler Wales (106) and Elijah Hewitt (120) each picked up pins. Bermudian is 3-2. Northeastern is 0-3.

Hanover 54, East Pennsboro 12: At Hanover, the Nighthawks received pins from Allen Mitra (172), Aizik Shoap (189), Benjamin Phillips (215) and Aidan Kenworthy (132) to secure the nonleague victory. Hanover is now 2-4. East Pennsboro is 1-3.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.