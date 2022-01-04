Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7 p.m. PPD. MONDAY, JAN. 17.

Harrisburg Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at York High, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Susquehannock at Biglerville (North Gym), 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Spring Grove at Red Lion (Red Lion Bowling Center), 3 p.m.

