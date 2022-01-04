Gettysburg swimmers sweep, Spring Grove's Gordon sets records, Biglerville wrestlers roll

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Gettysburg swimming team swept to a pair of nonleague victories at Spring Grove on Tuesday night.

The Warriors won the boys’ meet, 117-62, while the Gettysburg girls triumphed, 99-84.

In the boys’ meet, Zach Turner led the Warriors by taking first in the 100 freestyle and 50 free, while teammate Colin Arnold won the 500 free and 200 free. For the Rockets, Daniel Gordon broke pool, school and league records in the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.16 seconds. Gordon also took first in the 100 breaststroke.

In the girls’ meet, Hannah Brainard led the Warriors by taking first in the 100 free and 50 free. For the Rockets, Ashley Rauhauser captured first in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke.

WRESTLING

Biglerville 43, Susquehannock 18: At Biglerville, the Canners received pins from Brody Gardner (113), Devin Ponce (126), Tyson Taylor (152) and Mason Keiper (285) to secure the nonleague victory. For the Warriors, Michael Fox (172) picked up a pin. Biglerville is now 7-2. Susquehannock is 3-5.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.