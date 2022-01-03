New Oxford girls earn upset basketball win vs. unbeaten foe; other Monday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The New Oxford girls’ basketball team started off the new year with a monster upset on Monday night.

The Colonials knocked off an unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim squad, 36-35, in a nonleague contest at New Oxford.

The Blue Devils had entered the game at 7-0 and was No. 1 in the District 3 Class 5-A power ratings.

The Colonials, meanwhile, entered at 2-5. New Oxford, however, has now won three of its last four games.

Ella Billman poured in 15 points to lead the Colonials, while Timberley Linebaugh added 12 points.

The Colonials used a strong first-half defensive effort to grab a 16-12 lead and then held on for the victory.

New Oxford was able to grab the win despite shooting 5 for 18 from the foul line.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Gettysburg 65, Northern York 32: At Dillsburg, Anne Bair led the Warriors (7-1) to the nonleague victory by scoring a game-high 26 points, including a 6-for-8 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Camryn Felix knocked in 13 points, including three from behind the arc. Northern fell to 4-3.

James Buchanan 61, Biglerville 49: At Biglerville, the Canners (3-5) dropped the nonleague contest. Brylee Rodgers led the Canners with 22 points, including a 9-for-11 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Emily Woolson knocked in 16 points. James Buchanan is 4-3.

Waynesboro 46, Fairfield 43: At Fairfield, the Green Knights (3-5) dropped the nonleague game. Breana Valentine led the Green Knights with 19 points. Teammate Maddie Neiderer knocked in 10 points. Waynesboro is 2-4.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic 68, Hanover 29: At Hanover, Luke Forjan led the Irish to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring a game-high 18 points, including a 6-for-7 night from the charity stripe. Teammate John Forjan knocked in nine points. As a team, the Irish (5-1 overall, 3-0 in D-III) had 11 players in the scoring column. Hanover fell to 2-6 and 0-3.

WRESTLING

Camp Hill 54, Delone Catholic 16: At Camp Hill, the Squires received pins from Artem Reichart (138) and Domonic Giraffa (160) in the losing nonleague effort against the host Lions. Delone fell to 2-4. Camp Hill is 5-0.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.