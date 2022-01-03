Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Monday, Jan. 3. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Catholic at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg at Northern York, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Manheim Central at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m. PPD. SATURDAY, JAN. 22. TIME TBA.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Delone Catholic at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
New Oxford at Spring Grove (Colony Park North), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Central York at Palmyra (Klick Lewis Arena), 8 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.