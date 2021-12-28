Tuesday's York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of basketball games involving York-Adams teams for Tuesday, Sept. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this schedule is subject to change:
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
West York Tournament Semifinals
Northeastern vs. Ephrata, 6 p.m.
West York vs. Northern York, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford Tournament Semifinals
Dover vs. York Catholic, 6 p.m.
Bermudian Springs vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Christian School of York Semifinals
Fairfield vs. York Tech, 4 p.m.
Christian School of York vs. York Country Day, 8 p.m.
Columbia Tournament
Hanover vs. Kennard-Dale, 5 p.m.
Hanover vs. Columbia, 8 p.m.
Hempfield Tournament
Championship: Central York vs. Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg Tournament
Consolation: Gettysburg vs. South Western, 6:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro Tournament Semifinals
Littlestown vs. Donegal, 6 p.m.
McCaskey Tournament Semifinals
York High vs. Mastery Charter South, 6 p.m.
Other Games
Biglerville at Kutztown, 1:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover Tournament Semifinals
Biglerville vs. South Western, 2 p.m.
Hanover vs. Mount Calvary Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Central York Tournament Semifinals
Susquehannock vs. York Catholic, 6 p.m.
Central York vs. Red Land, 7:30 p.m.
Christian School of York Semifinals
Fairfield vs. Newport, 2 p.m.
Christian School of York vs. York Country Day, 6 p.m.
Boyertown Tournament Semifinals
Delone Catholic 50, Pennridge 43, F
Hershey Tournament Semifinals
Gettysburg vs. Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Northeastern Tournament Semifinals
Kennard-Dale vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona Tournament Semifinals
Littlestown vs. Octorara, 3:30 p.m.
Lebanon Tournament Semifinals
Lebanon vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Brandywine Heights Tournament
Consolation: York Tech vs. Upper Perkiomen, 6 p.m.
