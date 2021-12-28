Tuesday's York-Adams high school basketball scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of basketball games involving York-Adams teams for Tuesday, Sept. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this schedule is subject to change:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

West York Tournament Semifinals

Northeastern vs. Ephrata, 6 p.m.

West York vs. Northern York, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford Tournament Semifinals

Dover vs. York Catholic, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York Semifinals

Fairfield vs. York Tech, 4 p.m.

Christian School of York vs. York Country Day, 8 p.m.

Columbia Tournament

Hanover vs. Kennard-Dale, 5 p.m.

Hanover vs. Columbia, 8 p.m.

Hempfield Tournament

Championship: Central York vs. Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg Tournament

Consolation: Gettysburg vs. South Western, 6:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro Tournament Semifinals

Littlestown vs. Donegal, 6 p.m.

McCaskey Tournament Semifinals

York High vs. Mastery Charter South, 6 p.m.

Other Games

Biglerville at Kutztown, 1:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hanover Tournament Semifinals

Biglerville vs. South Western, 2 p.m.

Hanover vs. Mount Calvary Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Central York Tournament Semifinals

Susquehannock vs. York Catholic, 6 p.m.

Central York vs. Red Land, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York Semifinals

Fairfield vs. Newport, 2 p.m.

Christian School of York vs. York Country Day, 6 p.m.

Boyertown Tournament Semifinals

Delone Catholic 50, Pennridge 43, F

Hershey Tournament Semifinals

Gettysburg vs. Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Northeastern Tournament Semifinals

Kennard-Dale vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona Tournament Semifinals

Littlestown vs. Octorara, 3:30 p.m.

Lebanon Tournament Semifinals

Lebanon vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Brandywine Heights Tournament

Consolation: York Tech vs. Upper Perkiomen, 6 p.m.

