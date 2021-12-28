During perfect day, two Central York bowlers each roll 300 games in same match

BARRY SPARKS

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Central York's Bryce Kline and Daegan Gotwalt didn't waste much time before hitting the strike jackpot in the York-Adams bowling league.

Kline, a sophomore, became the first Y-A bowler to roll a 300 game in the PIAA-sanctioned league on Monday, Dec. 20. He accomplished the feat in the first game of Central's match against Dallastown. Daegan Gotwalt, a senior, duplicated the feat in the second game.

"It was definitely exciting," said Kline, who registered his first-ever perfect game. "I didn't start thinking about a 300 until I had the first 11 in a row. Prior to the last ball, I reminded myself to keep my feet slow. I pulled the shot to the left, but I still struck."

Kline is a two-handed bowler who switched from being a right-hander less than a year ago.

"I wasn't happy with my results right-handed," he said. "So, I watched a lot of YouTube videos of two-handers and it's worked for me."

Charlie Earnst, who helps coach the Panthers along with Julie Carson, said: "Bryce has been working on his game nonstop. He practices a lot and he takes suggestions well."

Kline's perfect game motivated Gotwalt.

"I had rolled a 298 in our first match of the season, and that was a little disappointing," Gotwalt said. "After Bryce rolled his 300, I was determined to match it."

Earnst calls Gotwalt "a power player, who covers a lot of boards. He's confident and well-established."

As he reeled off strike after strike, Gotwalt attracted more attention. After 11 consecutive strikes, all the other high school bowlers at Colony Park North stopped to watch him.

"It was eerily quiet," he said. "But, I just focused on making the best shot I could."

His final shot was solid in the pocket.

"That was my first sanctioned 300," Gotwalt said. "I rolled a 300 last year when we competed on a club basis, but it wasn't sanctioned. I was excited to get this one."

League action resumes Tuesday, Jan. 4. Central York leads the league standings at 2-0, followed by Spring Grove (2-1), Dallastown (2-1), Kennard-Dale (1-1), New Oxford (1-1), York Tech (0-1) and Red Lion (0-3).

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.