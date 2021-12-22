Dallastown girls' basketball team improves to 6-1; other Wednesday high school results

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown girls’ basketball team continued to play standout defense on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats earned a 58-16 nonleague triumph over visiting Donegal.

Dallastown is surrendering less than 27 points per game and over the last two games has given up a total of just 30 points.

No Wildcats opponent has scored more than 37 points.

D'Shantae Edwards led the Wildcats by scoring a game-high 15 points. Teammate Liv Stein knocked in nine points.

Dallastown improved to 6-1. Donegal fell to 1-6.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 32, York Tech 22: At Spry, Hannah Carl led the Rams to the nonleague victory by scoring a team-high seven points. Rhlyn Rouse led the Spartans with a game-high 14 points. The Rams (2-4) trailed 18-13 at the half but rallied in the second half. Tech fell to 0-5.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Exeter 65, Red Lion 60: At Exeter, Red Lion's Evan Watt and Exeter's Colin Payne each poured in 33 points in the nonleague contest. Sammy Vaught added 12 points for Red Lion, while Joe Sedora chipped in 10. Exeter improved to 5-2. Red Lion is 4-2.

WRESTLING

South Western 46, New Oxford 27: At New Oxford, the Mustangs received pins from Gavin Leitzel (152), Joe Sprenkle (172), Robbie Sterner (189), Owen Reed (215), Robert Utz (285), Ian Borrell (132) and Wyatt Hale (138) to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Colonials, Luke Aiello (106), Ethan Aiello (113), Trent Uhler (120) and Chase Lawyer (145) each picked up pins. South Western improved to 2-1 in the division and overall. New Oxford is 2-4 and 0-3.

Northern Lebanon 55, Bermudian Springs 15: At Northern Lebanon, the Eagles received pins from: Brennan Schisler (132) and Evan Beshore (160) in the nonleague loss. Bermudian fell to 2-2. Northern Lebanon is 4-0.

ICE HOCKEY

Hempfield/Manheim Township 6, Central York 5: At York, Central York jumped out to a 3-0 lead but couldn’t hold on a Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division battle. Logan Myers (three goals, two assists), Mason Steward (two goals, assist), Anthony Woodard (three assists) and Jaeger Witte (two assists) led Central, which fell to 8-2-0-1. Hempfield/Manheim Township is 7-4-0-1.

