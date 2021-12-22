Wednesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 22. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Suburban at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Donegal at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.
South Western at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Hempfield/Manheim Township at Central York (York Ice Arena), 8:30 p.m.
