Wednesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 22. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Suburban at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Donegal at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Hempfield/Manheim Township at Central York (York Ice Arena), 8:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.