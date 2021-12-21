Tuesday's local high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Dec. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic at Hanover, 7:30 p.m. PPD. MONDAY, JAN. 3.

Gettysburg at Dover, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

York High at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hanover at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m. PPD. THURSDAY, JAN. 27.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Octorara at York Country Day, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at West York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TUESDAY, JAN. 4

West York at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Dover, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TUESDAY, JAN. 4

West York at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Dover, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Kennard-Dale at York Tech, 7 p.m.

