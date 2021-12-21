Tuesday's local high school sports scoreboard, postponements: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Dec. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Catholic at Hanover, 7:30 p.m. PPD. MONDAY, JAN. 3.
Gettysburg at Dover, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
York High at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m. PPD. THURSDAY, JAN. 27.
New Oxford at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Octorara at York Country Day, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at West York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Gettysburg at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TUESDAY, JAN. 4
West York at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Dover, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Gettysburg at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TUESDAY, JAN. 4
West York at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Dover, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Kennard-Dale at York Tech, 7 p.m.
