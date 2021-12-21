Red Lion tops Central York in D-I girls' hoops showdown; other Tuesday high school results

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

RED LION – There were certainly some questions about the Red Lion girls’ basketball team entering the 2021-2022 season.

After the graduation of all-state performer Makiah Shaw, who was the York-Adams League’s leading scorer last season, the biggest question was how would the Lions score enough points to be competitive in York-Adams Division I?

So far, the Lions have relied on a scoring-by-committee approach. That formula has certainly been good enough in the early going. The Lions entered Tuesday evening’s D-I showdown with Central York with a 4-0 mark. The Panthers also entered at 4-0.

While there is no Shaw -- a 6-foot-1 forward now at Millersville University -- to dominate when the Lions need a score anymore, the combo of Bhrooke Axe and Grace Masser have been getting it done quite nicely.

Axe, a junior who leads the team in scoring so far this year, tallied five of her nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Lions pull away from the Panthers, while Masser was steady in pouring in a game-high 22 points. They combined to help Red Lion stay unbeaten with a 44-38 triumph over the Panthers.

“I knew we were going to have a completely different type of team,” Red Lion coach Don Dimoff said. “These kids have played a lot of basketball together and I felt confident that they were going to be able to pressure. This is kind of like a retro-Red Lion kind of team, which is to do it with pressure, and this team has been doing it as well as any team I’ve had in a while.”

Forcing turnovers: The Lions were able generate nearly 30 turnovers by Central York by forcing the Panthers to make some bad decisions under pressure. The biggest reason those turnovers didn’t result in a more lopsided score was the fact that Dimoff’s squad also had issues in the turnover department.

“We need to cut ours down,” Dimoff said. “I feel like a lot of ours were unforced turnovers. But we hope to get opportunities from our pressure defense that allow us (to generate offense).”

While it wasn’t always pretty, the Lions and Dimoff will surely take a 5-0 record (3-0 in D-I) into the holiday break before resuming their season next week at the Solanco Tournament.

“Whenever we play (Central) it’s never a pretty game,” Dimoff said. “My team plays really hard and we play the way that we’re going to have to play to be competitive against some really good teams.”

Looking to improve: As the season progresses, the Red Lion girls only figure to improve with time and experience. The Lions hope that some of their offensive issues can be eased with a smaller, but quicker lineup that uses the transition game to rack up the points.

“We’ve had to adjust to playing with (four) guards,” Axe said. “We’re definitely focusing on playing quick and our specialty is definitely layups instead of shooting, so we are just kind of pressing the ball and getting up quick.”

Panthers in similar boat: The Panthers are in a similar boat as the Lions, to an extent. While returning starters Bella Chimienti and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls are the foundation of the team, the graduation losses of Sarah Berman and Georgia Panopolous took a good bit of scoring and ball-handling experience from the team.

So far, the trio of Karli Bacha, Irelynd Long and Emily Crouthamel are all getting their first sustained tastes of starting at the varsity level.

“All three of them have kind of stepped up and filled in collectively of doing a lot of different things and different times,” Central coach Scott Wisner said. “But tonight, we didn’t get a whole lot.”

Chimienti led the Panthers (4-1, 2-1) with 11 points while Wright-Rawls and Long each chipped in seven apiece.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York 72, Susquehannock 41: At Wrightsville, Breana Grimm led the Golden Knights to the Division II victory by pouring in 30 points, including six from behind the arc. Teammate Alaina Neil knocked in 15 points. For the Warriors, Annie Laubach scored a team-high 13 points, including three from behind the arc. Eastern moved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in D-II. Susquehannock fell to 3-1 and 1-1.

Dallastown 49, Northeastern 14: At Dallastown, D'Shantae Edwards and Praise Matthews led the Wildcats to the Division I victory by scoring 12 points apiece. Teammate Maggie Groh knocked in 10 points. Dallastown, which is allowing less than 29 points per game, improved to 3-0 in the division and 5-1 overall. Northeastern fell to 3-2 and 1-2.

West York 45, York Suburban 39: At West York, T'azjah Generett led the Bulldogs to the Division II victory by scoring a team-high 14 points. For the Trojans, Lydia Powers knocked in a game-high 15 points. Teammate Janay Rissmiller knocked in 13 points. West York is 3-3 overall and 2-1 in D-II. Suburban is 2-2 and 1-2.

York High 47, Dover 43: At York, the Bearcats won beind big games from Zykira McGee (13 points, six rebounds), Jayda Price (11 points) and Ciarra Gibbs (eight points, 13 rebounds, three steals). It was York's second win in two nights to improve to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in Division I. Dover is 2-4 and 0-3. Makenzie Gamber (18 points) and Brooke Bowman (14 points) led the Eagles.

South Western 54, Spring Grove 44: At Spring Grove, Maddy Lehker led the Mustangs to the Division I victory by scoring a game-high 20 points. For the Rockets, Leah Kale knocked in 13 points. South Western improved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the division. Spring Grove is 2-3 and 1-2.

Upper Dauphin 54, York Tech 43: At Upper Dauphin, the Spartans were outscored 15-5 in the final quarter and dropped the nonleague road contest. Rhlyn Rouse led the Spartans (0-4) with 18 points. Upper Dauphin is 3-2.

Bermudian Springs 59, Biglerville 23: At York Springs, Hannah Chenault scored 12 points to go over the 1,000-point mark for her career. She now has 1,009 career points. Lilly Peters led the Eagles (4-2 overall, 2-0 in York-Adams Division III) with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Bailey Oehmig, who went over the 1,000-point mark for her career on Monday, also had 12 points. Biglerville fell to 2-3 and 1-2.

Fairfield 47, Littlestown 39: At Littlestown, Breana Valentine led the Green Knights to the Division III victory by scoring a game-high 18 points, including three from behind the arc. Teammate Maddie Neiderer scored 11 points. Fairfield is 2-3 overall and 1-2 in D-III. Littlestown is 1-5 and 0-3.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Susquehannock 129, Red Lion 13: At the Shrewsbury YMCA, the Warriors were led individually by Jacob Wade taking first in the 50 free and 500 free and Tyler Burgess capturing first in the 100 back and 100 free. Susquehannock took first in all 11 events.

Dallastown 105, Dover 65: At Dover, the Wildcats were led individually by Thomas Smolinski capturing first in the 50 free and 100 free and Cooper Stiles winning the 100 breast and 500 free. Dallastown captured first in nine of the 11 events.

West York 86, Central York 75: At Central York, the Bulldogs captured two of the three relays to help them secure the road victory. For the Panthers, Christian Henry won the 200 IM and 100 fly, while Ethan Swartz won the 100 free and 100 breast.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Red Lion 100, Susquehannock 69: At the Shrewsbury YMCA, the Lions were led individually by Sophia Breschi taking first in the 200 free and 100 fly, Bella Butera capturing the 500 free and 200 IM and Hanna Aggen taking first in the 100 back and 100 free. Red Lion took first in all 11 events.

Dallastown 125, Dover 58: At Dover, the Wildcats were led individually by Lydia William capturing first in the 100 free and 50 free, Julia Havice winning the 200 IM and 100 back and Bella Wilkinson winning the 200 free and 500 free. Dallastown captured first in 11 of the 12 events.

Central York 130, West York 41: At Central York, Molly Klinedinst led the Panthers individually by taking first in the 200 free and 500 free, while Camryn Leydig won the 100 fly and 100 back. Central captured first in 10 of the 12 events.

WRESTLING

York Tech 39, Kennard-Dale 18: At Spry, the Spartans received pins from Brayden Whitacre (152), Peyton VanValen (160), Ethan Markel (215) and Hunter Chavis (285) to capture the nondivisional victory. For the Rams, Gabe Rader (172) picked up a pin. York Tech improved to 1-5. K-D fell to 1-2.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.