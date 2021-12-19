Dallastown captures championship; plus other weekend high school wrestling highlights

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown wrestling team enjoyed a championship performance over the weekend.

The Wildcats won the team title at 47-team Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Cambria County.

Dallastown finished with a 165.5-point total, which was 16 points clear of second-place Penns Valley (149.5). Trinity was third at 148.5, followed by North Allegheny (144.5) and Spring Grove (143.5).

The Wildcats had six wrestlers who finished seventh or better, led by Caden Dobbins’ second-place finish at 152. He narrowly lost his championship bout to Altoona’s Luke Sipes, 2-1, a freshman phenom who improved to 10-0. Dobbins is now 10-1.

Damian Key (120) and Ashton Deller (160) grabbed third-place finishes for the Wildcats, while Hunter Bisking (285) was fourth.

Zach Luckenbaugh took fifth at 126, while Robert Hedglin was seventh at 160.

Spring Grove, meanwhile, had five place-winners, including Braxton Rice, who took the 120-pound championship with a 5-4 victory over Penns Valley’s Colten Shunk.

The Rockets’ Ivan Vega was second at 132, losing to Trinity’s Blake Reihner, 5-1.

Rice and Vega are each 9-1 on the season.

Logan Herbst was fourth for the Rockets at 215, while Spring Grove got eighth-place finishes from Heath Smyser (126) and Michael Hershey (285).

OTHER WEEKEND WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

Gettysburg wrestlers win Carlisle Tournament: The Gettysburg wrestling team won the 25-team Carlisle Tournament Saturday.

The Warriors finished with 180 points, followed by Central Bucks East (165) and West Perry (168).

The other York-Adams teams in the tournament were Bermudian Springs (11th, 105), South Western (12th, 104.5), West York (18th, 52.0) and Fairfield (tied for 24th, 0).

Gettysburg got an individual championship at 152 from Logan Newell, while the Warriors’ Trevor Gallagher was second at 285. Newell is 9-0.

The other Gettysburg place-winners were Dalton Redden (fourth, 138), Jacob Cherry (fourth, 160), Tyler Withers (fifth, 172), Wyatt Sokol (fifth, 126), Jaxon Townsend (sixth, 145), Gabriel Pecaitis (seventh, 120) and Ethan Burgess (eighth, 106).

Bermudian had five place-winners: Brennan Schisler (second, 132), Austin Anderson (third, 113), Reece Daniels (sixth, 120), Ty Livelsberger (eighth, 126) and Brennon Ault (eighth, 189).

South Western had six place-winners: Wyatt Hale (fourth, 132), Robert Utz (fourth, 215), Owen Reed (fifth, 189), Daniel Pierce (sixth, 126), Robbie Sterner (seventh, 172) and Ian Borrell (eighth, 138).

West York had four place-winners: Nate Brown (fifth, 113), Peter Perez (sixth, 172), Matthew Conde (seventh, 106) and Tyler Bard (eighth, 152).

Susquehannock wrestlers seventh at Donegal: Susquehannock finished seventh at the 15-team Donegal Wrestling Tournament, while Eastern York was 15th.

Berks Catholic won the tournament crown.

The following Warriors wrestlers had top-eight individual finishes: Garrett Bortner (third, 126), Michael Fox (third at 172) and Tristan Coleman (fifth, 132).

Isaac Garner (seventh, 106), Camron Weidlich (eighth, 126) and Gabriel Yingst (eighth, 138) were Eastern place-winners.

