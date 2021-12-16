Thursday's local high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of events for Thursday, Dec. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Dover at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Central York at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Dayspring Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Dayspring Christian at York Country Day, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

New Oxford at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

New Oxford at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' BOWLING

Spring Grove 4, Northern Lebanon 0, F

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.