Spring Grove standout continues record-breaking swim start; other Thursday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Daniel Gordon is already making a huge splash in the high school swimming season.

Tuesday, in his first dual meet of the season at home vs. New Oxford, the Spring Grove High School senior standout broke Spring Grove pool and school records in both the 200 individual medley (1 minute, 53.18 seconds) and in the 500 freestyle (4:38.12).

That gave him every boys' individual school record with the Rockets.

Then on Thursday, in another home dual meet against Susquehannock, Gordon broke the pool, school, and league record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.17 seconds. He also broke the pool and league record for the 50 free during the leadoff leg of the 200 free relay at 20.76 seconds. Finally, he broke the pool and school record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.37 seconds.

Despite his stellar effort, the Rockets dropped the boys’ meet to a strong Warriors team, 119-64. The Spring Grove girls earned a 108-78 win vs. Susquehannock.

In the boys’ meet, Jacob Wade led the Warriors to the victory by taking first in the 100 butterfly and 200 free.

In the girls’ meet, Ella Calder led the Rockets individually by taking first in the 500 free and 200 free. For the Warriors, Kate Kalmanowicz won the 100 fly and 200 individual medley.

OTHER BOYS’ SWIMMING

South Western 123, New Oxford 25: At Hanover, Owen Cromer led the Mustangs individually by taking first in the 100 back and 100 fly, while teammate Bryan Collins won the 200 IM and 100 breast. As a team, the Mustangs captured first in all 11 events.

OTHER GIRLS’ SWIMMING

South Western 124, New Oxford 40: At Hanover, the Mustangs were led by Katerina Lucabaugh taking first place in the 50 free and 100 back. For the Colonials, Valerie Clabaugh won the 100 fly and 100 breast.

WRESTLING

Gettysburg 41, York Suburban 30: At York Suburban, in a meeting of the two favorites for the York-Adams Division II title, defending champion Gettysburg prevailed over the Trojans, who finished as the division runner-up last year. Gettysburg (7-0 overall and 2- in D-II) received pins from Jaxon Townsend (145), Logan Newell (152), Jacob Cherry (172), Tyler Withers (189) and Trevor Gallagher (285). For the Trojans (4-3, 1-1), Noah Rice (152), Justin Adams (106) and Zach Emory (126) each picked up pins.

Biglerville 30, Bermudian Springs 27: At Biglerville, the Canners pulled off a monumental victory in a battle of Adams County rivals. Isael Sanchez's 5-0 victory at 132 gave Biglerville the victory, breaking a 27-27 tie. The loss means that Bermudian Springs' run of York-Adams division championships is now in danger. The Eagles have won every D-III crown since 2015. Before that, when the league used a two-division format, Bermudian won every D-II crown from 2010 through 2014. Biglerville last won a division title in 2009 when the Canners won D-II. Biglerville is now 5-2 overall and 2-0 in D-III. Bermudian is 1-1. Devin Ponce (138) and Caden Kessel (106) each picked up pins for Biglerville. For the Eagles, Trysten Keslar (172) picked up a pin.

Delone Catholic 29, Hanover 24: At McSherrystown, the Squires (1-0) won the final two bouts of the night, when Isaac Roth (138) won by technical fall and Justin Emeigh (145) won by major decision to grab the Division III victory over their rivals. Delone's Artem Reichart (152) and Domonic Giraffa (160) each picked up pins. For the Nighthawks (0-1), Aizik Shoap (189) picked up a pin.

Dallastown 64, New Oxford 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats (2-0) picked up pins from Michael Klinger (189), Hunter Bisking (285), Aiden Karlie (106), Anthony Carulli (132), Owen Bricker (138) and Isaiah Feeney (172) to earn the Division I victory. New Oxford fell to 2-3.

South Western 60, Dover 17: At Hanover, the Mustangs (1-1) received pins from Robbie Sterner (172) and Wyatt Hale (132) to help them secure the Division I victory. For the Eagles (0-1), Emmanuel German (145) and Justin Rudacille (120) earned pins.

Littlestown 49, York Tech 12: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts (1-1) received pins from Barrett Zeigler (120), Caden Rankin (132) and Harrison Harbin (172) to grab the Division III victory. For the Spartans (0-5), Ethan Markel (215) and Brayden Whitacre (152) each picked up a pin.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.