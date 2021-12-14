Tuesday's local high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
West York's Jaden Walker, right, takes the ball to the net while York Suburban's Ben Rohrbaugh defends during York Suburban boys' basketball tournament championship game action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. West York would win the game 52-30. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Tuesday, Dec. 14. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York High at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 6 p.m.

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Dallastown at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 5 p.m.

South Western at Gettysburg (Keystone Aquatics Club), 5 p.m.

Central York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

West York at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dallastown at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 5 p.m.

South Western at Gettysburg (Keystone Aquatics Club), 5 p.m.

Central York at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

West York at Northeastern, 6 p.m.