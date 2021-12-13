Monday's high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Dallastown 43, Red Lion 16, F

Spring Grove 53, New Oxford 15, F

Central York 37, South Western 36, F

Gettysburg 78, Eastern York 0, F

Biglerville 50, York Tech 9, F

York Suburban 63, Kennard-Dale 6, F

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Manheim Twp. 65, Central York 51, F

Hanover at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Central York 4, Central Dauphin 1, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Central York 4, Spring Grove 0

