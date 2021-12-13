Monday's high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Dec. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Dallastown 43, Red Lion 16, F
Spring Grove 53, New Oxford 15, F
Central York 37, South Western 36, F
Gettysburg 78, Eastern York 0, F
Biglerville 50, York Tech 9, F
York Suburban 63, Kennard-Dale 6, F
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Hanover, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Manheim Twp. 65, Central York 51, F
Hanover at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Central York 4, Central Dauphin 1, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Central York 4, Spring Grove 0
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.