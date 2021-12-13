PREP NOTES: Local athletes excel in spirit championships, swimming, wrestling, basketball

STEVE HEISER

A York-Adams school can add another District 3 competitive spirit championship to its trophy case.

New Oxford claimed the Co-Ed Division district crown on Saturday at Central Dauphin High School. It was the Colonials’ sixth district crown and their first since 2015-2016.

New Oxford earned 70.75 points to edge runner-up Conrad Weiser (69.25).

Another York-Adams program, Dallastown, finished second to Central Dauphin East in the Small Division. The Wildcats finished with 76.5 points, while C.D. East totaled 82.65 points. East has won four straight championships and six overall.

Cumberland Valley, meanwhile, won its 12th district crown by taking the Large Division championship. It was the Eagles’ 11th straight title.

New Oxford’s Co-Ed team and Dallastown’s Small Division squad have qualified for the PIAA Class 3-A Competitive Spirit Championships to be held Jan. 28-29 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Also earning state berths from the York-Adams League in the Small Division were: Central York, West York and Northern York in Class 3-A and Bermudian Springs, Eastern York and York Catholic in Class 2-A.

OTHER PREP NOTES

South Western wins boys’ swim crown at Dover: South Western claimed the boys’ swimming team title over the weekend at the Dover Invitational.

Swimming in the Eagles’ new pool, the Mustangs totaled 212 points, while Susquehannock was second at 179, followed by Boiling Springs (176), Ephrata (165) and Gettysburg (140).

In girls’ action, South Western (206) finished second to first-place Boiling Springs (233). Ephrata (171) was third, followed by York Suburban (143) and Dover (125).

Two York-Adams swimmers — Susquehannock’s Jacob Wade (boys’ 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and Spring Grove’s Daniel Gordon (boys’ 50 free and 100 free) — each won two individual events.

Other individual Y-A winners were: Susquehannock’s Jackson Hollinger (boys’ 500 free), Gettysburg’s London Mitchell (boys’ diving), South Western’s Leah Leonard (girls’ 100 free) and Gettysburg’s Sollie Stenger (girls’ diving).

The Y-A teams winning relay crowns were South Western (boys’ 200 medley, boys’ 400 free and girls’ 200 medley) and Susquehannock (boys’ 200 free).

Littlestown, Gettysburg win wrestling titles: Littlestown and Gettysburg won wrestling tournament crowns over the weekend.

Littlestown won the Big Cat Brawl at East Pennsboro with 204 team points, while Delone Catholic was second at 174.5 and Hanover was third at 146.

Cam Mingee (126), Caden Rankin (132) and Mitchell Feeser (215) won individual crowns for Littlestown. Justin Emeigh (145), Artem Reichart (152) and Sam Scovitch (285) won individual titles for Delone. Kenneth Hernandez (113), Daniel Corbin (120) and Allan Mitra (172) won championships for Hanover.

Gettysburg went 5-0 at the Case Flynn Duals in Pottsville. The Warriors beat Milton (63-6), Tunkhannock (72-6), Roman Catholic (80-0), Emmaus (48-24) and Pottsville (57-18). Tyler Withers had five pins for Gettysburg wrestling at 172 and 189. Zoey Haines, Gabe Pecaitis, Logan Newell, Jacob Cherry, Sam Rodriguez and Trevor Gallagher each also earned five wins on the day for the Warriors.

Christian School of York girls win championship: The Christian School of York girls’ basketball team won the Conestoga Christian Tip-Off Tournament in dominant fashion over the weekend.

The Defenders beat the host school in the title game, 49-18. In the semifinals, CSY beat Salem Christian, 65-7.

In the title game CSY was paced by Rylie Bell (13 points), Ellen Brown (11) and Linda Brown (10). In the semifinal, the Defenders' leaders were Linda Brown (26) and Tirzah Miller (12).

Linda Brown and Kayleigh Rhine earned all-tournament honors for CSY.

