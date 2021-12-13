Central York wins Bears Division ice hockey showdown, plus other Monday prep results

STEVE HEISER

The Central York ice hockey team earned its biggest win of the season on Monday night.

Central York captured a 4-1 verdict over Central Dauphin in a showdown for first place in the Central Penn Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division at Twin Ponds in Harrisburg.

The Yorkers are now alone in first place in the division at 15 points, with seven wins and one overtime loss. Central Dauphin and Hershey are tied for second at 14 points, each with seven wins and one loss.

As he has for most of the season, Logan Myers paced CY with two goals and two assists. Myers now has 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points on the season. He is tied for the Bears Division lead in goals and points and is third in assists.

Anthony Woodard and Mason Steward also scored for the winners. Kade Kohler assisted on one of Myers’ goals.

Braydon Hsieh made 34 saves in a standout performance in goal for CY, which was outshot for the game, 35-23. For the season, Hsieh (3-0) has a 1.33 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

Central now has another showdown looming at 9 p.m. Friday vs. Hershey at the York City Ice Arena.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Manheim Township 65, Central York 51: At Neffsville, the Panthers dropped to 0-2 on the season with the nonleague loss. Jacobi Baker had 15 points to lead the Panthers. Ben Natal and Isaiah Deshields each added 12 points. J.T. Weaver led Manheim Township (1-1) with 20 points.

BOWLING

Central York 4, Spring Grove 0: At Colony Park Lanes North, in the first-ever York-Adams League high school bowling match, Central York downed Spring Grove. Max Minnich had a 698 series to lead the Panthers, while Daegan Gotwalt added a 692 series. Spring Grove was led by a 602 series from Brayden McFarland.

