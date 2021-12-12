York-Adams high school bowling league set for debut on Monday

BARRY SPARKS

The first York-Adams bowling league action gets underway Monday when Central York and Spring Grove meet at Colony Park Lanes North at 3:30 p.m.

The fledgling high school league features seven schools: Central York, Dallastown, Kennard-Dale, New Oxford, Red Lion, Spring Grove and York Tech. Host bowling centers for the matches include Colony Park Lanes North, Suburban Bowlerama, Lion Bowl and Hanover Bowling Centre.

"This is a very exciting time for us," said Mike Zelger, co-proprietor of Lion Bowl. "The proprietors have tried for years to get bowling to be a PIAA-sanctioned sport. Through collaboration, area athletic directors and bowling proprietors have made it happen."

The past two years, bowling has been a club sport at several area high schools.

Each York-Adams team competes in six league matches. Teams also can schedule exhibition matches and compete in tournaments. The season culminates with district and state tournaments for those who qualify.

"High school bowling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country," said Andy Brenneman of Bowlers Supply. "And, our area schools have had a strong response. It's a great opportunity for the students to compete in a sport, represent their schools and receive recognition."

Gary McChalicher, the athletic director at Kennard-Dale who chairs the York-Adams bowling committee, said: "We have been very encouraged by the response in regards to bowling. Our experience is that kids who are involved with bowling aren't involved otherwise with winter activities. It's a huge opportunity for them."

Area proprietors anticipate the league will expand next season.

"There's a lot of interest and room for growth," Zelger said. "I think we could add as many as four schools next year. I think this is going to be an awesome league."

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.