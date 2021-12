This weekend's tip-off tournament basketball schedule, plus other local winter events

STAFF REPORT

Here is the schedule for the opening weekend of winter high school sports.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Conestoga Valley Tournament

Semifinals

Warwick vs. Cocalico, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs vs. Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Big Spring Tournament

Semifinals

Delone Catholic vs. Columbia, 5 p.m.

Biglerville vs. Big Spring, 8 p.m.

York Suburban Tournament

Semifinals

West York vs. Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.

Dallastown vs. York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion Tournament

Semifinals

Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg (Old Gym), 6 p.m.

Red Lion vs. Dover, 7:45 p.m.

Northeastern Tournament

Semifinals

Eastern York vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 6 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg Christian Tournament

Semifinals

Fairfield vs. Millersburg, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy vs. Harrisburg Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Gettysburg Tournament

Semifinals

Shippensburg vs. Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Border Shootout at South Western

Semifinals

Kennard-Dale vs. Littlestown, 5:30 p.m.

South Western vs. Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Lebanon Tournament

Semifinals

ELCO vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Donegal Tournament

Semifinals

Penn Manor vs. Palmyra, 6 p.m.

York Tech vs. Donegal, 7:45 p.m.

York High Tournament

Semifinals

Central Dauphin East vs. Williamsport, 6 p.m.

York High vs. Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover Tournament

Semifinals

Steel-High vs. Fleetwood, 6 p.m.

Hanover vs. Newport, 7:30 p.m.

Conestoga Christian Tournament

Semifinals

New Covenant Christian vs. Salem Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Christian School of York vs. Conestoga Christian, 8:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

New Oxford Tournament

Semifinals

Bermudian Springs vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.

New Oxford vs. Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Big Spring Tournament

Semifinals

Columbia vs. Steel-High, 3:30 p.m.

Biglerville vs. Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.

Hempfield Tournament

Semifinals

Dallastown vs. Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

Muhlenberg Tournament

Semifinals

York Suburban vs. Wyomissing, 6 p.m.

Muhlenberg vs. Oley Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West York Tournament (Coaches vs. Cancer Classic)

Semifinals

Woodland Hills vs. Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

West York vs. Berks Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Northern York Tournament

Semifinals

Dover vs. Northern York, 5 p.m.

East Pennsboro vs. Carlisle, 8 p.m.

Exeter Township Tournament

Semifinals

Eastern York vs. Hershey, 6 p.m.

Exeter Township vs. Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg Christian Tournament

Semifinals

Harrisburg Christian vs. Fairfield, 4 p.m.

Hanover vs. Millersburg, 5:30 p.m.

Mifflin County Tournament

Semifinals

Gettysburg vs. Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.

York High vs. Mifflin County, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Border Shootout at Littlestown

Semifinals

South Western vs. Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale vs. Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Cocalico Tournament

Semifinals

Conrad Weiser vs. Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Cocalico vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion Tournament

Semifinals

Manheim Township vs. Governor Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion vs. Ephrata, 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff Tournament

Semifinals

Spring Grove vs. Susquehanna Township, 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff vs. CD East, 7:30 p.m.

Upper Dauphin Tournament

Semifinals

York Tech vs. Northumberland Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Upper Dauphin vs. Williams Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Conestoga Christian Tournament

Semifinals

Christian School of York vs. Salem Christian, 4 p.m.

New Covenant Christian vs. Conestoga Christian, 7 p.m.

Non-Tournament Game

Central York at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Dallastown, Kennard-Dale, Northeastern, Red Lion, Susquehannock at Solanco Tournament (Day 1), 3:30 p.m.

Dover, Bermudian Springs at Cumberland Valley Tournament (Day 1), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Northern York at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Hershey at Dallastown (York Ice Arena), 8:45 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Fayette at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Fayette at Penn State York, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Conestoga Valley Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Big Spring Tournament

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

York Suburban Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion Tournament

Consolation, 2:15 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg Christian Tournament

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Border Shootout at South Western

Consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Lebanon Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Donegal Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

York High Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Conestoga Christian Tournament

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Non-Tournament Games

Central York vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Manheim Township, 1 p.m.

York Country Day at Beth Tfiloh Community School, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

New Oxford Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Big Spring Tournament

Consolation, 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Hempfield Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

West York Tournament (Coaches vs. Cancer Classic)

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Muhlenberg Tournament

Consolation, Noon.

Championship, 2 p.m.

Northern York Tournament

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 3 p.m.

Exeter Township Tournament

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Harrisburg Christian Tournament

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflin County Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Border Shootout at Littlestown

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Cocalico Tournament

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 3 p.m.

Red Lion Tournament

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 5:45 p.m.

Cedar Cliff Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Upper Dauphin Tournament

Consolation, Noon.

Championship, 3 p.m.

Conestoga Christian Tournament

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Non-Tournament Game

York Catholic at Camp Hill, 2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Dallastown, Kennard-Dale, Northeastern, Red Lion, Susquehannock at Solanco Tournament (Final Day), 8:30 a.m.

Chambersburg, Waynesboro, Hempfield at Spring Grove Tri-Match, 8:30 a.m.

Dover, Bermudian Springs at Cumberland Valley Tournament (Final Day), 9 a.m.

Delone Catholic, Hanover, Littlestown at East Pennsboro Tournament, 9 a.m.

York Suburban, Biglerville at Ephrata Duals, 9 a.m.

Gettysburg at Pottsville Tournament, 9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

West York, Susquehannock, Red Lion, New Oxford, York Suburban, South Western, Spring Grove, Gettysburg at Dover Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Beaver at Penn State York, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Beaver at Penn State York, 3 p.m.