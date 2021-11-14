Spring Grove volleyball team, Central York field hockey team advance to state semifinals

STEVE HEISER

Two York County teams are now each within two victories of a state championship.

The Spring Grove girls’ volleyball team and the Central York field hockey program each collected dramatic wins on Saturday to advance to the PIAA semifinals.

The Rockets stormed back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to down Pope John Paul II in state 3-A volleyball competition, 19-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-12, 15-5.

The Panthers, meanwhile, battled into double overtime before downing Wilson 1-0 in 3-A field hockey action.

The postseason news wasn’t as good for two other York County teams on Saturday, who saw their seasons come to a close with state quarterfinal losses.

York Suburban suffered a 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19 setback to defending state champion Bethlehem Catholic in a PIAA 3-A girls’ volleyball quarterfinal.

The Dallastown boys’ soccer team dropped a 1-0 verdict to Conestoga in a state 4-A quarterfinal.

The Spring Grove girls’ volleyball team and the Central field hockey team will next be in action on Tuesday in state semifinal action.

The District 3 champion Rockets will face District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Exeter.

Central York, the third-place team from District 3, will face District 3 champion Lower Dauphin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field. Lower Dauphin also earned an overtime win in Saturday’s quarterfinals, 3-2 over Downingtown West, the third-place team from District 1.

In Spring Grove’s volleyball triumph over Pope John Paul II, Hailey and Nevaeh Wolfe and Maddie Ruhland powered the Rockets. Nevaeh Wolfe had 24 kills, seven digs and three assists, while Hailey Wolfe added 23 kills, five digs, two assists and three aces. Hailey Wolfe also picked up the 1,000th kill of her career. Ruhland added 57 assists, 17 digs, six kills and two blocks.

The Rockets will enter its semifinal vs. Bethlehem Catholic at 26-1 and ranked No. 1 in the state in 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Bethlehem Catholic is 17-5 and ranked No. 4 in the state in 3-A by the PVCA.

Pope John Paul II, which finished 17-3, had been ranked No. 3 in the state by the PVCA.

In Central’s field hockey victory, Emilee Myers provided the game-winning goal in the second overtime. Sydney Valdes made seven saves in goal to get the victory.

The York-Adams League champion Panthers won despite being outshot, 7-3. Wilson also held a 5-3 edge in corners. It was the second time in a week that Central beat Wilson by a goal. The Panthers earned a 2-1 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the district 3-A third-place match.

In Tuesday’s quarterfinals, Central will face a Lower Dauphin team that hasn’t lost a game this season. The Falcons are 22-0-1.

Central is making program history with each victory. The Panthers had never won a state field hockey playoff game before this season.

Suburban, meanwhile, saw its girls’ volleyball season ended for a second straight season by Bethlehem Catholic. The Trojans fell to the Golden Hawks in last year’s state semifinals, also by a 3-1 score.

York-Adams League champion Suburban, which had been ranked No. 2 in the state by the PVCA, finished at 24-2.

The Dallastown boys’ soccer team had their season ended by a Conestoga team ranked No. 1 in the state in 4-A by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association. Dallastown entered ranked No. 6.

Dallastown goalie Jacob Morouse made 13 saves in the losing effort. Conestoga had a 14-0 edge in shots and an 11-1 edge in corners. Conestoga has not allowed a goal in six playoff contests. The game was tied 0-0 until a Conestoga goal with 16 minutes, 45 seconds left in the match.

The Wildcats, the District 3 4-A runners-up, finished at 21-4-1. District 1 champion Conestoga improved to 24-0.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.