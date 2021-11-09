York-Adams teams win 4 of 5 matches in PIAA first-round playoff action on Tuesday

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Spring Grove and York Suburban earned PIAA 3-A girls' volleyball wins on Tuesday.

Dallastown earned a state Class 4-A boys' soccer triumph.

Central York captured a PIAA 3-A field hockey victory..

York-Adams League teams went 4 for 5 on Tuesday in a successful first round of PIAA playoff action.

The local league got two wins in girls’ volleyball from Spring Grove and York Suburban, one triumph in boys’ soccer from Dallastown and one victory in field hockey from Central York.

Three of those teams earned road victories over district champions.

All four winning programs now advance to state quarterfinal action on Saturday.

The only local team to fall in state action on Tuesday was the Susquehannock field hockey team.

As expected, both Spring Grove and York Suburban captured 3-0 Class 3-A volleyball wins. Those two teams entered the night ranked No. 1 (Spring Grove) and No. 2 (York Suburban) in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association 3-A poll.

The District 3 champion Rockets improved to 25-1 with a 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 home victory over Archbishop Wood, the third-place team from District 12. The Rockets were powered by Hailey Wolfe (seven kills, eight digs, three aces, three blocks), Nevaeh Wolfe (four kills, eight digs, three aces), Maddie Ruhland (22 assists, five digs) and Katie Brandt (11 digs).

York-Adams League champion Suburban is 24-1 after a 27-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory at District 12 champion Cardinal O’Hara. Suburban was coming off its first loss of the season vs. Spring Grove in the district 3-A final. For the Rockets, that avenged an earlier loss to the Trojans in the Y-A final.

Spring Grove and Suburban, if they can win their quarterfinal matches on Saturday, will meet yet again next Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the state semifinals, with the winner advancing to the state 3-A championship match on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20 at Cumberland Valley.

The Dallastown boys’ soccer team grabbed a 3-1 Class 4-A triumph at District 2 champion Hazleton. Zander Leik scored two goals for the District 3 runner-up Wildcats (21-3-1), while Owen Bricker scored one. Jacob Morouse had five saves for Dallastown to get the win in goal.

York-Adams champion Central York also hit the road and returned from western Pennsylvania with an impressive 2-0 Class 3-A field hockey victory against District 7 champion Pine Richland, which entered the night at 17-0. It was the program’s first-ever state playoff victory. The Panthers (now 20-5-1) entered PIAA play as the third-place team from District 3.

Susquehannock, meanwhile, saw its 2021 field hockey season end with a 10-1 Class 2-A loss at District 1 champion Gwynedd Mercy. The Warriors, the seventh-place team from District 3 and the Y-A D-II champions, finished 17-7-1. Gwynedd Mercy improved to 18-2-1. A goal by Allison Roeder allowed Susquehannock to tie the game at 1-1, but Gwynedd Mercy scored the final nine goals.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism. This story will be updated.