York Suburban keeps rolling; other District 3 results

After winning the York-Adams League title, the Trojans started their run for another championship with a win.

York Suburban beat Big Spring 3-0 with wins of 25-15, 25-14, 25-14. Up next is a meeting with Middletown at York Suburban on Tuesday.

Zoe Haines led the Trojans individually with 14 kills and five digs. Teammate Eliana Rodgers had 12 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Grace Hare had 26 assists, six kills and three digs, while Makenna Stockton had seven kills and three digs.

Rockets keep rolling: Spring Grove swept Schuylkill Valley (25-10, 25-6, 25-12) in its first round match on Thursday. Spring Grove will face Manheim Central on Tuesday.

Hailey Wolfe led the Rockets individually with 15 kills and seven digs. Nevaeh Wolfe had 17 digs, five kills and five aces. Maddie Ruhland had 32 assists, five blocks and five digs, while Mylie Ormond had eight kills, five digs, four aces and four blocks.

Bulldogs big win: West York kept the trend on big wins for league teams going. The Bulldogs beat Red Land 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 to face Berks Catholic on Tuesday.

Panthers, Mustangs eliminated: Central York lost to Exeter, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, and South Western was defeated by Ephrata, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20.

Boys' soccer: Thursday was a rough night for Y-A League boys' soccer teams. York Suburban lost to Palmyra, 4-2, and Donegal defeated Susquehannock, 3-2.

Girls' soccer: Red Land beat Gettysburg, 1-0, in overtime in the quarterfinal round.