Four York-Adams field hockey teams capture District 3 wins; other Wednesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Four York-Adams League field hockey teams proved to be elite on Wednesday night.

Central York, Dallastown, Susquehannock and Littlestown captured District 3 victories on their home fields to advance to the Elite Eight in their respective classes. All four will now participate in quarterfinal action on Saturday.

In Class 3-A, Central York captured a 2-0 triumph over Warwick, while Dallastown grabbed a 3-2 overtime victory over Ephrata.

In 2-A, Susquehannock downed Conestoga Valley, 3-1, and in 1-A Littlestown ousted Schuylkill Valley, 2-1.

At Central York, Victoria Whitehead’s two goals powered the sixth-seeded Panthers to the victory. Emma Smyser had an assist, while Sydney Valdes made three saves in goal to record the shutout. Central (15-4-1) dominated play, holding a 13-3 edge in shots and an 11-4 advantage in corners. No. 11 seed Warwick finished 8-7-1. The York-Adams League champion Panthers will now travel to No. 3 seed Penn Manor (16-4) on Saturday at a time to be determined. Penn Manor had a first-round bye.

At Dallastown, Lily Cantabene scored two goals for the Wildcats, both on penalty strokes, including the game-winner in overtime. Brooke Altland had Dallastown's other goal, assisted by Annabella Fimmano. Dallastown largely controlled play, with an 11-6 edge in shots and a 13-6 advantage in corners. The eighth-seeded Wildcats stand at 14-5-1. No. 9 seed Ephrata finished at 15-6. The Wildcats now face a daunting task in the quarterfinals, when they travel to No. 1 seed Lower Dauphin (17-0-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Lower Dauphin had a first-round bye.

At Glen Rock, Lilly Wojcik had a hand in all three Susquehannock scores, with two goals and an assist. Maggie Grim also scored for the fifth-seeded Warriors. York-Adams Division II champion Susquehannock improved to 16-4-1. No. 12 seed Conestoga Valley finished at 8-10-1. Susquehannock will next visit No. 4 seed Mechanicsburg (13-5) on Saturday at a time to be determined. Mechanicsburg rolled to a 7-0 triumph over 13th-seeded ELCO (12-6-1) on Wednesday.

At Littlestown, No. 7 seed Littlestown improved to 15-5 with its win over 10th-seeded Schuylkill Valley, which fell to 9-8-1. The Lady Bolts will now travel to West Perry High School at 11 a.m. Saturday for meeting with No. 2 seed Greenwood (16-1), which had a first-round bye.

OTHER FIELD HOCKEY

Central Dauphin 2, Red Lion 0: At Central Dauphin, the 12th-seeded Lions dropped the District 3 Class 3-A first-round match to the No. 5 seed. Red Lion finished at 10-7-1. Central Dauphin improved to 13-4.

Annville-Cleona 1, Biglerville 1 (Annville-Cleona wins shootout, 3-1): At Palmyra, the Canners’ season ended in heartbreaking fashion with a District 3 Class 1-A shootout loss. Biglerville’s Alyssa Smith scored in regulation, assisted by Hannah Naylor. Paige Ney scored in the shootout for the Canners. No. 11 seed Biglerville finished at 13-7. No. 6 seed Annville-Cleona improved to 14-5.

Fleetwood 1, New Oxford 0: At Fleetwood, No. 11 seed New Oxford dropped the District 3 Class 2-A first-round battle vs. the No. 5 seed, ending the Colonials’ season at 10-8. Fleetwood improved to 16-4.

Susquenita 2, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, the sixth-seeded Eagles were upset by the No. 11 seed in a District 3 Class 1-A opener. Bermudian finished at 16-4. Susquenita improved to 12-6-1.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Fairfield 2, Lancaster Country Day 0: At Fairfield, the Green Knights advanced to the District 3 Class 1-A semifinals for a seventh-straight season. Karina Miller and Cadence Holmberg scored for Fairfield. No. 2 seed Fairfield improved to 11-4. No. 7 seed LCD finished 6-9-1. Fairfield will play host to Brandywine Heights on Saturday at a time to be determined.

Brandywine Heights 3, Delone Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes couldn’t overcome an early 3-0 deficit in a District 3 Class 1-A quarterfinal. Maddie O’Brien and Emily McCann scored for No. 3 seed Delone, which finished at 10-7-1. No. 6 seed Brandywine Heights improved to 8-11.

Mount Calvary Christian 4, York Catholic 2: At Mount Calvary Christian, the Lady Irish saw their season end with a District 3 Class 1-A first-round setback. No. 5 seed YC finished at 10-8. No. 4 seed MCC improved to 9-3-2.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Tulpehocken 4, Fairfield 0: At Tulpehocken, the Green Knights’ season came to a close with a District 3 Class 1-A quarterfinal loss. No. 6 seed Fairfield finished at 10-6-1. No. 3 seed Tulpehocken improved to 15-4-2.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.