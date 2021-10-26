Central York girls nip rival Dallastown in 4-A battle; other Tuesday District 3 soccer

STEVE HEISER

Central York beat a familiar foe on Tuesday to move on to the District 3 Class 4-A girls’ soccer quarterfinals.

The York-Adams League champion Panthers captured a 2-1 victory at Dallastown on Tuesday in a first-round district contest.

No. 9 seed Central got a first-half goal from senior Ava Myers, assisted by India Deck, and a second-half goal from sophomore Evan Barakos, assisted by Myers. Sarah Miller had four saves to get the win in goal.

The win allowed Central to take its season series vs. its Division I rival, 2-1. All three matches were decided by a single goal.

Central (16-4-1) moves on to face No. 1 seed Central Dauphin (18-0). That match will be on Saturday at Central Dauphin at a time to be determined. Central Dauphin rolled past No. 16 seed Hershey on Tuesday, 7-1.

A win Saturday would clinch a state playoff berth for the Panthers.

No. 8 seed Dallastown, the York-Adams Division I regular-season champion, finished at 15-5-1. Maggie Groh had the Dallastown goal.

OTHER GIRLS’ SOCCER

Penn Manor 3, Northeastern 1: At Millersville, Peyton Zimmerman scored a goal for Northeastern, but it wasn’t enough in a District 3 Class 4-A first-round loss to No. 5 seed Penn Manor. No. 12 seed Northeastern finished at 12-6-2. Lancaster-Lebanon champion Penn Manor improved to 17-3-0.

ELCO 6, Susquehannock 0: At Lebanon, the Warriors’ season ended with a District 3 Class 3-A first-round loss. No. 15 seed Susquehannock finished at 10-8. No. 2 seed ELCO improved to 14-3.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Northeastern 1, Chambersburg 0 (OT): At Manchester, the York-Adams League champion Bobcats survived an overtime battle to advance to the District 3 Class 4-A quarterfinals. Jaysen Cook provided the game’s only score. No. 8 seed Northeastern moved to 18-3-1. No. 9 seed Chambersburg finished at 10-6-1. The Bobcats now travel to No. 1 seed Central Dauphin on Saturday at a time to be determined. Central Dauphin (17-0-0) rolled past No. 16 seed Elizabethtown on Tuesday, 4-0.

Dallastown 4, McCaskey 1: At Dallastown, the second-seeded Wildcats rolled to a District 3 Class 4-A first-round triumph. Nate Winslow, Kaden Kashner, Zander Leik and Ty Bordon notched the Wildcat’ goals. York-Adams Division I co-champion Dallastown improved to 18-2-1. McCaskey finished a 7-7-3. The Wildcats now get a home quarterfinal match on Saturday at a time to be determined. They will play No. 7 seed Ephrata (13-2-4), a 2-1 winner on Tuesday vs. No. 10 seed Mechanicsburg (11-5-2).

Manheim Township 6, Central York 1: At Central York, the Panthers trailed 1-0 at the half but couldn't keep up in the second half in a District 3 Class 4-A first-round match up. Ethan Firth scored the lone goal for the sixth-seeded Panthers, off an assist from Holger Lozano. Central finished at 14-4-2. No. 11 seed Manheim Township improved to 9-5-2.

Susquehannock 1, Daniel Boone 1 (Susquehannock wins 4-2 in penalty kicks): At Glen Rock, the third-seeded Warriors captured the District 3 Class 3-A first-round victory in penalty kicks over the No. 14 seed. In penalty kicks, the winners got goals from Fallou Cisse, Ashton Murray, Abass Ndiaye and Garrett Wilson. Teammate Gabe Glanz scored a the lone goal in regulation for the Warriors, while Jake Wetzel picked up the assist. Susquehannock (12-2-2) moves on to the quarterfinals on Saturday and will play host to Donegal at a time to be determined. Daniel Boone finishes at 8-10-1.

Donegal 1, Gettysburg 0: At Mount Joy, Gettysburg’s season ended with a District 3 Class 3-A first-round setback vs. sixth-seeded Donegal. No. 11 seed Gettysburg finished at 7-7-1. Donegal moved to 13-5-1.

Warwick 2, New Oxford 0: At Warwick, the 13th-seeded Colonials fell to the fourth-seeded host school in a District 3 Class 4-A first-round battle. New Oxford’s season ended at 11-6-1. Lancaster-Lebanon champion Warwick improved to 16-2-1.

Oley Valley 5, Littlestown 2: At Oley Valley, the Thunderbolts dropped their first District 3 boys’ soccer playoff game since 2004. Littlestown, which entered as the No. 10 seed, finished at 11-6-2. No. 7 seed Oley Valley improved to 14-5-1.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Conestoga 5, New Oxford 0: At Philadelphia, New Oxford’s season came to a close with a loss to the District 1 champion in a PIAA Class 3-A first-round match. The Colonials, the third-place team from District 3, finished 17-3. Conestoga improved to 17-0.

