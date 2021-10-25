Spring Grove, York Suburban will clash in volleyball showdown; other Monday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Spring Grove and York Suburban will meet for the York-Adams girls' volleyball title.

The championship match will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dallastown.

Both Spring Grove and Suburban rallied for semifinal victories on Monday.

The battle of unbeatens will happen.

Both Spring Grove and York Suburban, however, did not have easy paths to making that girls’ volleyball showdown a reality.

The Rockets and the Trojans both earned York-Adams League semifinal playoff victories on Monday night at Dallastown, but both had to rally to grab those victories.

Spring Grove trailed York Catholic 1-0 and 2-1 before coming back for a 3-2 victory.

Suburban, meanwhile, dropped the first set and fell way behind in the second set before downing Central York, 3-1.

That sets up a much-anticipated championship battle at 7 p.m. Tuesday, back at Dallastown.

Both teams will enter that match unbeaten. Division I champion Spring Grove is 20-0, while D-II champ Suburban is 19-0. Both the Rockets and Trojans are also ranked among the top three programs in the state in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Spring Grove is No. 1 and Suburban is No. 3.

Tuesday’s match may not be the last time that Spring Grove and Suburban meet. In the District 3 3-A tournament, Spring Grove is the No. 1 seed and Suburban is No. 2. They could not meet before the district final.

District 3 3-A play starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, with 16th-seeded Schuylkill Valley (11-7) at Spring Grove and 15th-seeded Big Spring (9-9) at Suburban.

A Spring Grove-Suburban meeting is also possible in the state playoffs.

Spring Grove, in its win over Division III champion York Catholic on Monday, rallied for a 19-25, 25-10, 20-25, 25-13, 15-5 triumph.

The Rockets were led by Hailey Wolfe (19 kills, six digs), Nevaeh Wolfe (11 kills, 23 digs, four aces), Mylie Ormond (10 kills, 14 digs) and Maddie Ruhland (44 assists, six digs).

Suburban, in its triumph over D-I runner-up Central York, rallied for a 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17 decision. Suburban trailed 9-1 in the second set before finishing that set with a 24-7 surge to take control of the match.

The Suburban stat leaders were Eliana Rodgers (21 kills, 22 digs), Zoe Haines (21 kills, eight blocks, six digs), Grace Hare (38 assists, eight digs, four kills) and Anna Titter (12 digs, five assists).

Both Central York (12-3) and York Catholic (16-3), meanwhile, will now look ahead to district action.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, fifth-seeded Central York will play host to 12th-seeded Exeter (10-5) in a District 3 4-A first-round contest.

York Catholic won’t play until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, when it will play host to a District 3 2-A semifinal against the winner of the quarterfinal match between third-seeded Delone Catholic (14-5) and sixth-seeded Boiling Springs (9-10). York Catholic and Delone split their two matches this year, but the Irish won the D-III title by one game over the Squirettes. York Catholic is ranked No. 8 in the state by the PVCA in 2-A.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS’ SOCCER

Gettysburg 2, Conrad Weiser 0: At Gettysburg, the third-seeded Warriors advanced to the District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinals behind goals from Autumn Oaster and Maddie Gaydon.

Division II champion Gettysburg improved to 13-3-2. No. 14 seed Conrad Weiser finished at 8-9-1.

Gettysburg will next play host to sixth-seeded Red Land, a 2-1 first-round winner over 11th-seeded Fleetwood. That match is set for Thursday. Red Land is 10-5-1.

Mechanicsburg 6, West York 0: At Mechanicsburg, 13th-seeded West York saw its season end with a District 3 Class 3-A first-round loss to the fourth-seeded host team.

The Bulldogs finished 11-6. Mechanicsburg improved to 14-3-2.

DISTRICT 3 BOYS’ SOCCER

Palmyra 4, Spring Grove 0: At Palmyra, the second-seeded host school rolled to victory over 15th-seeded Spring Grove in a District 3 Class 3-A first-round match.

Spring Grove finished at 6-11-1. Palmyra moved to 13-2-2.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.