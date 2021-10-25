Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, Oct. 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

Spring Grove at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Conrad Weiser at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Daniel Boone at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Donegal, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

West York at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at ELCO, 7 p.m.

Conrad Weiser at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York-Adams League Semifinals

Spring Grove vs. York Catholic at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Central York vs. York Suburban at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Other Match

York Tech at Steel-High, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

PIAA Team Championships

Class 3-A and Class 2-A boys’ and girls’ championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 9 a.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.