Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

York High at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Hanover at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

York-Adams League Semifinals

Dallastown vs. Biglerville at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Central York at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

York-Adams League Semifinals

Dallastown vs. Eastern York at Red Lion, 5:30 p.m.

Central York vs. Northeastern at Bermudian Springs, 5:30 p.m.

