Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.
York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
York High at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Hanover at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at West York, 7 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
York-Adams League Semifinals
Dallastown vs. Biglerville at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Central York at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
York-Adams League Semifinals
Dallastown vs. Eastern York at Red Lion, 5:30 p.m.
Central York vs. Northeastern at Bermudian Springs, 5:30 p.m.
