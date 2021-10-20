York-Adams field hockey championship game set; plus other Wednesday high school results

STEVE HEISER

Susquehannock will get another chance to take down Central York on Saturday morning.

The Warriors and the Panthers advanced to the York-Adams League field hockey championship game with semifinal victories on Wednesday evening at Dallastown.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Susquehannock emerged with a 2-1 overtime triumph over Red Lion, with Lilly Wojcik providing the game-winner.

Central York then edged longtime Division I rival Dallastown, 2-1, in the second game of the doubleheader. The Panthers’ win avenged a 2-0 loss to Dallastown on Oct. 6. Central is now 2-1 vs. the Wildcats this season.

The Panthers and Warriors are set to meet for the league championship at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Red Lion.

Division I champion Central (15-4-1) and Division II champion Susquehannock (15-3-1) met just more than a week ago in the regular season, with the Panthers grabbing a 2-1 victory.

The Panthers and the Warriors have lived up to their advanced seedings. Central entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, while Susquehannock was seeded second.

Susquehannock is looking for its first-ever league playoff field hockey title. Central York won the league playoff title in 2019, which was the last time it was played. The 2020 tournament was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

D-I runner-up Dallastown fell to 13-6-1. Red Lion, the third-place team from D-II, fell to 11-7-1.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Mount Calvary Christian 0: At York Catholic, the Irish won the nonleague match, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19. Lindsey Beck led the Irish individually with 18 digs, nine assists, six kills and three aces. Also for YC, Adeline Phillips had eight kills and five digs, Avery Heist had four kills and four blocks and Drew Kile had 14 digs. The Irish improved to 12-3. MCC fell to 13-4.

Bermudian Springs 3, Boiling Springs 0: At York Springs, the Eagles won the nonleague match, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16. Ella Means led the Eagles individually with six kills and 13 digs. Tori Murren had seven kills, while Madelyn Wagner had nine assists and seven digs.

