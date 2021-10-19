Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, Oct. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Central York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at York High, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
York-Adams League Quarterfinals
Dallastown vs. Susquehannock at Hanover, 5:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs vs. Eastern York at Susquehannock, 5:30 p.m.
Central York vs. Fairfield at Dallastown, 5:30 p.m.
Gettysburg vs. Northeastern at Bermudian Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Littlestown at York Country Day, 4:15 p.m.
York High at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
York-Adams League Quarterfinals
Dallastown vs. New Oxford at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville vs. York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock vs. Central York at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Class 3-A Team Semifinals
At Hershey Racquet Club
Dallastown vs. Manheim Township, 2 p.m.
New Oxford vs. Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
York-Adams League Boys’ and Girls’ Championship Meets at Rudy Park, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
PIAA Class 3-A Individual Boys’ and Girls’ Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 8:30 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 4 p.m.
York at Hood, 7 p.m.
