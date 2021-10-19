Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, Oct. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

York-Adams League Quarterfinals

Dallastown vs. Susquehannock at Hanover, 5:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs vs. Eastern York at Susquehannock, 5:30 p.m.

Central York vs. Fairfield at Dallastown, 5:30 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. Northeastern at Bermudian Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Non-Tournament Games

Littlestown at York Country Day, 4:15 p.m.

York High at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

York-Adams League Quarterfinals

Dallastown vs. New Oxford at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville vs. York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock vs. Central York at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

District 3 Class 3-A Team Semifinals

At Hershey Racquet Club

Dallastown vs. Manheim Township, 2 p.m.

New Oxford vs. Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

York-Adams League Boys’ and Girls’ Championship Meets at Rudy Park, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

PIAA Class 3-A Individual Boys’ and Girls’ Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 8:30 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 4 p.m.

York at Hood, 7 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.