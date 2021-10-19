'Cats claw way to wins in York-Adams soccer quarterfinals; plus other Tuesday prep action

STEVE HEISER

The ‘Cats got their claws out on Tuesday.

The Dallastown Wildcats, the Central York Panthers and the Northeastern Bobcats each earned boys’ and girls’ soccer wins in York-Adams League quarterfinal playoff action.

Dallastown grabbed a 2-0 boys’ win over New Oxford at Hanover behind goals from Kaden Kashner and Ian Soltysik to improve to 17-1-1, extending its unbeaten streak to 17 matches. New Oxford fell to 11-5-1. The Wildcat girls, meanwhile, downed Susquehannock, 4-1, also at Hanover, to move to 15-3-1. The Warriors dropped to 10-8.

In a battle of longtime powers, Central survived an overtime struggle to edge Susquehannock in boys’ action, 3-2, at Dallastown. Holger Lozano's unassisted OT goal was the difference. Brandon Meida and Kyle Delp also scored for Central (14-2-2), while Robby Brick and Logan Hicks had assists. Susquehannock's goals came from Keaden Gand and Garrett Wilson, with Carlos Diltz and Fallou Cisse providing assists. The Warriors dropped to 12-2-2. The Panther girls had a much easier time, cruising to an 8-0 triumph over Fairfield, also at Dallastown. Central now stands at 13-4-1, while Fairfield is 10-4-0.

The Northeastern boys traveled to Bermudian Springs and returned home with a 2-1 victory over Fairfield. Caleb Snyder and Jaysen Cook had the Bobcat goals, while Brian Warcholak and Ryan Maley provided assists. Nate Snyder had Fairfield’s goal. The Bobcats (15-3-1) had a 14-4 edge in shots and an 11-2 edge in corners. Fairfield fell to 10-5-1. The Northeastern girls, also playing at Bermudian, blanked Gettysburg, 2-0, behind two goals from Lorelei Hartzfield. Emma Toomey provided an assist for the Bobcats (13-4-2). Gettysburg fell to 12-3-2.

In the other boys’ quarterfinal at Susquehannock, Biglerville nipped York Suburban, 1-0, to remain unbeaten at 19-0-0. Jacob Mead scored the game’s only goal in the second half off an assist from Juan Garcia. The Trojans sit at 10-4-2.

In the girls’ match at Susquehannock, Eastern York edged Bermudian Springs, 2-0. Freshman Annelies Brenenborg scored both goals for the Golden Knights (13-5-1). The Eagles fell to 14-3-0.

It now on to the semifinals on Wednesday.

The boys’ semifinals are set for 7:30 p.m., pitting Dallastown vs. Biglerville at Red Lion and Central York vs. Northeastern at Bermudian. The Bobcats went 1-0-1 vs. Central in the regular season.

The girls’ semifinals are 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with Dallastown vs. Eastern York at Red Lion and Central York vs. Northeastern at Bermudian. The Panthers went 1-0-1 vs. Northeastern in the regular season.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, West York 2: At Suburban, the Trojans remained unbeaten at 16-0, but it didn’t come easily. The Bulldogs gave Suburban a serious fight before falling in a York-Adams Division II match, 24-26, 25-14, 25-16, 16-25, 15-11. The Trojans, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 13-0 in D-II and have now clinched the outright division crown. West York fell to 17-3 overall and 10-2 in the division. Leading the way for Suburban were Eliana Rodgers (32 kills, 18 digs, six aces), Grace Hare (37 assists, 13 digs), Zoe Haines (12 kills), Maddie Trimmer (13 digs), Anna Titter (10 digs, seven assists) and Julia Shiflet (10 digs).

Spring Grove 3, Red Lion 1: At Spring Grove, the Rockets won 25-9, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, to clinch at least a tie for the York-Adams Division I crown. Spring Grove, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 17-0 overall and 11-0 in D-I. Spring Grove can clinch an outright division crown with a win at Central on Thursday. The Panthers improved to 11-1 overall and 10-1 in D-I on Tuesday with a 3-0 win at Dover. The stat leaders for Spring Grove against Red Lion were: Maddie Ruhland (35 assists, eight digs, seven aces), Nevaeh Wolfe (14 kills, five digs) and Hailey Wolfe (12 kills, seven digs, five aces).

Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Squirettes won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22. Delone finished divisional play at 10-2 and improved to 14-4 overall. Makenna Mummert led the visitors with seven kills. Campbell Chronister had 27 assists and three aces for Delone, while Denae Bello had five kills. Delone has won 12 straight.

Littlestown 3, York Tech 0: At Spry, the Thunderbolts won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15. Carli Thayer led the Thunderbolts individually with 29 assists, six digs and four aces. Also for Littlestown, Makayla Orwig and Maddie Dunbar each had seven kills. Littlestown improved to 7-3 in the division and 9-5 overall.

Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, the Eagles rolled 25-7, 25-9, 25-16, behind Madelyn Wagner (six assists, five aces).

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Wildcats, Colonials to battle for state berth: York-Adams Division I rivals Dallastown and New Oxford will square off Wednesday in girls’ tennis, with the winner advancing to the PIAA Class 3-A Tournament.

The Wildcats and the Colonials both suffered District 3 3-A semifinal setbacks on Tuesday. As a result, they will meet in the district 3-A third-place match at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the RCW Athletic Club in Lancaster. Only the top three 3-A teams from District 3 will advance to the state field.

On Tuesday, fifth-seeded Dallastown fell to top-seeded Manheim Township, 3-1, while seventh-seeded New Oxford lost to third-seeded Cumberland Valley, 3-2.

Dallastown’s point came from Elizabeth Tony and Jessica Coulson at No. 1 doubles in straight sets.

It was Dallastown’s second loss to Manheim Township this season. The Wildcats lost to the Blue Streaks on Sept. 23, 3-2.

New Oxford got its two points from freshman Anya Rosenbach at No. 1 singles and from Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss at No. 1 doubles. Both New Oxford wins came in straight sets.

Dallastown is now 14-3, while New Oxford is 16-2. The Wildcats beat the Colonials 3-2 back on Aug. 31. That match ultimately gave Dallastown the York-Adams Division I crown over second-place New Oxford.

Manheim Township (13-0) and Cumberland Valley (16-1) will meet for the 3-A district title at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hershey Racquet Club.

