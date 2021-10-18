Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Monday, Oct. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Harrisburg Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Lititz Christian, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Steel-High, 7 p.m.

South Western at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Northern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

York-Adams League Quarterfinals

Biglerville vs. Central York at New Oxford, 5 p.m.

Dallastown vs. Bermudian Springs at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock vs. New Oxford at Hanover, 5 p.m.

Red Lion vs. Littlestown at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Non-Tournament Games

Southern Huntington at York Tech, 4 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Northern York at Gettysburg, 6:45 p.m.

Red Land at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

York Country Day at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

York High at Dover, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northern York, 6:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Delone Catholic at York Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

PIAA Individual Championships

Class 2-A: Boys’ and Girls’ at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 8:30 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals

Kennard-Dale vs. Conrad Weiser at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Governor Mifflin at Central York, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO

Governor Mifflin at Central York, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State Scranton at Penn State York, 7 p.m.

