Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Monday, Oct. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Harrisburg Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Lititz Christian, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Steel-High, 7 p.m.
South Western at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Northern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
York-Adams League Quarterfinals
Biglerville vs. Central York at New Oxford, 5 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Bermudian Springs at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock vs. New Oxford at Hanover, 5 p.m.
Red Lion vs. Littlestown at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Southern Huntington at York Tech, 4 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Northern York at Gettysburg, 6:45 p.m.
Red Land at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
York Country Day at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
York High at Dover, 6 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northern York, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic at York Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
PIAA Individual Championships
Class 2-A: Boys’ and Girls’ at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 8:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals
Kennard-Dale vs. Conrad Weiser at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Governor Mifflin at Central York, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO
Governor Mifflin at Central York, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Penn State Scranton at Penn State York, 7 p.m.
