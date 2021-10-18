York-Adams D-I field hockey teams roll in league playoffs; plus other Monday prep results

STEVE HEISER

The York-Adams Division I field hockey programs flexed their muscles on Monday during the league playoff quarterfinals.

All three D-I programs earned wins to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals.

D-I champion Central York, the tournament’s top seed under head coach Lori Livingston, dominated eighth-seeded Biglerville, 8-0.

The D-I runner-up, Dallastown, grabbed a 2-1 triumph over D-IV champion Bermudian Springs.

Red Lion, the third-place team from D-I, rolled past D-III champion Littlestown, 4-0.

In Monday’s other quarterfinal, D-II champion Susquehannock downed D-II runner-up New Oxford, 1-0.

In Wednesday’s semifinals at Dallastown, Central York (14-4-1) will battle Dallastown (13-5-1) at 7 p.m. and Susquehannock (14-3-1) will face Red Lion (11-6-1) at 5 p.m.

The league title game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Red Lion.

Dallastown and Central split their regular-season meetings, while Red Lion dropped its regular-season meeting vs. Susquehannock, 6-0.

Biglerville, the D-IV runner-up, dropped to 13-6-0. Bermudian fell to 16-3 and saw its 15-match winning streak end. New Oxford is now 10-7-0 and Littlestown is 14-5-0.

OTHER FIELD HOCKEY

York Suburban 3, Kennard-Dale 2 (OT): At Suburban, Finley Smith provided the overtime game-winner for the Trojans. Paula Sigley added two goals and an assist for Suburban, which finished the season 8-9-1 overall. K-D is 8-8.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Northern York 0: At Spring Grove, Maddie Ruhland led the Rockets to the 25-7, 25-6, 25-12 nonleague victory with 27 assists, nine digs and three aces. She also collected her 2,000th career assist. Also for Spring Grove, Nevaeh Wolfe had six kills, nine digs and three aces, Hailey Wolfe had seven kills and three blocks and Katie Brandt had 14 digs. Spring Grove improved to 16-0 overall.

York Suburban 3, Eastern York 0: At Wrightsville, the Trojans won the York-Adams Division II match, 25-10, 25-9, 25-12. Individually for the Trojans, Eliana Rodgers had eight kills, seven digs and four aces. Also for Suburban, Zoe Haines had nine kills, Amanda Sargen had six aces, seven digs and four kills and Anna Titter had six aces, 22 assists and six digs. Suburban improved to 12-0 in the division and 15-0 overall.

Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, the Thunderbolts won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11. Jaylin Smith led the Thunderbolts individually with six aces and four kills. Also for Littlestown, Carli Thayer had 18 assists and five aces, while Maddie Dunbar had six kills. Littlestown improved to 10-4 overall and 7-3 in D-III.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Kennard-Dale falls in district semifinals: The Kennard-Dale Rams suffered a 5-0 loss to top-seeded Conrad Weiser on Monday in a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal at the Hershey Racquet Club.

All of the CW wins came in straight sets.

Fourth-seeded K-D (11-2) will now play in the district 2-A third-place match at noon Wednesday at the RCW Athletic Club in Lancaster against second-seeded Trinity (16-2). The winner will earn a PIAA 2-A state berth.

Trinity lost in the other district 2-A semifinal to third-seeded Wyomissing.

Wyomissing (14-1) will meet Conrad Weiser (13-0) for the district 2-A title at 2 p.m. Wednesday at HRC.

GOLF

Peart ties for 27th in state 2-A event: Littlestown’s Bradin Peart finished tied for 27th at the PIAA Class 2-A Boys’ Golf Championship on Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

Peart finished with a 10-over-par 81 in the 71-player field.

York Catholic’s Patrick Doran finished tied for 35th after an 83.

Josh James of Union City won the event at 73.

In the 36-player girls’ 2-A event, York Catholic’s Olivia Kury tied for 30th with a 98. Camp Hill’s Paige Richter won the title with a 1-over 73.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Delone Catholic 7, York Country Day 2: At York Country Day, Maddie O'Brien led the Squirettes to the nonleague victory by scoring two goals adding one assist. Teammate Fina Mochi scored two goals. For the Greyhounds, Jordan Patton scored two goals, while teammate Nyla Callahan added two assists. Delone improved to 10-6-1.

