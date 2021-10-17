Central York earns No. 1 seed in league field hockey playoffs; other weekend prep notes

STEVE HEISER

The Central York Panthers, fresh off winning the York-Adams Division I outright championship, have earned the No. 1 seed for the upcoming York-Adams League field hockey playoffs.

The league tournament will start Monday with quarterfinal doubleheaders at New Oxford and Hanover.

The semifinals are set for Wednesday at Dallastown at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The championship match is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Red Lion.

Central (13-4-1 overall, 12-1-0 in D-I) will battle Biglerville at 5 p.m. Monday at New Oxford. The Canners (13-5-0) enter as the No. 8 seed after finishing second in D-IV at 10-3-0.

Central won the outright D-I regular-season crown on Thursday with a 7-0 win over South Western, while Dallastown and Susquehannock battled to a 1-1 tie that same night. Grace Harrold led Central to its win vs. South Western with two goals and three assists. In the Dallastown-Susquehannock tie, Brooke Altland scored for Dallastown, assisted by Lily Cantabene, while Kylie VanTassel scored the Susquehannock goal.

The other quarterfinal pairing in the top half of the league playoff bracket will pit No. 4 seed Bermudian vs. No. 5 seed Dallastown at 7 p.m. Monday at New Oxford. Bermudian (16-2-0 overall) won D-IV at 11-1-0. Dallastown (12-5-1 overall) finished second in D-I at 11-1-1.

Susquehannock (13-3-1 overall) took the No. 2 seed after winning D-II at 11-1-1. The Warriors will meet No. 7 seed New Oxford at 5 p.m. Monday at Hanover. The Colonials (10-6-0 overall) finished second in D-II at 8-5-0.

The other quarterfinal in the bottom half of the bracket will match No. 3 seed Littlestown vs. No. 6 seed Red Lion at 7 p.m. Monday at Hanover. Littlestown (14-4-0 overall) won D-III at 12-1-0. Red Lion (10-6-1 overall) finished third in D-I at 7-5-1.

Each of the four division champions earned the top four seeds in the league tournament, while the second-place team from D-I gets the No. 5 seed. The other three seeds are determined by District 3 power ratings.

OTHER WEEKEND PREP NOTES

Y-A tennis players finish fourth in District 3 singles: Two York-Adams League girls’ tennis players grabbed fourth-place finishes in District 3 singles action over the weekend in Hershey.

New Oxford freshman Anya Rosenbach, the 3-A York-Adams League champion, lost her third-place District 3 3-A singles match by injury default to Kayla Kurtz of Manheim Twp. Rosenbach won her first two district singles matches in straight sets before falling in the semifinals in three sets to Manheim Township’s Avery Palandjian. Palandijian then lost the 3-A district final in three sets to Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin.

West York’s Alisa Steele finished fourth in the district 2-A tournament. Steele lost her third-place match to Lancaster Mennonite’s Madeleine Gerz. That followed a semifinal loss to Lancaster Catholic’s Anna Millen. Millen won the 2-A district final over Hamburg’s Mia Gassert. Steele, the Y-A 2-A champion, won her first two district matches in straight sets.

Both Rosenbach and Steele needed to win their third-place matches to qualify for the state tournaments.

Northeastern, Dallastown to share D-I boys’ soccer title: Northeastern and Dallastown will share the York-Adams Division I boys’ soccer championship.

Both the Bobcats and Wildcats finished 12-1-1 in division action.

Northeastern clinched a tie for the title with a 5-0 victory over York High on Saturday, behind a two-goal game from Luke Brinker.

Dallastown had clinched its tie for the division title by beating Northeastern on Thursday evening, 2-0, on a pair of second-half goals from Kaden Kashner. The Dallastown win avenged an early-season 2-1 loss to Northeastern. The Wildcats (16-1-1 overall) are 15-0-1 in their last 16 games. Northeastern is 14-3-1 overall.

