Central York wins outright D-I field hockey title; plus other Thursday high school results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

With an assist from their neighbors to the south, the Central York Panthers are the York-Adams Division I field hockey champions.

The Panthers rolled to a 7-0 triumph at South Western on Thursday afternoon.

At the same time, Susquehannock and Dallastown battled to a 1-1 tie.

By managing a tie against the Wildcats, the Warriors enabled Central to win the outright D-I crown.

Central improved to 13-4-1 overall and 12-1-0 in the division. Dallastown, meanwhile, finished 11-1-1 in the division and is 12-5-1 overall.

Susquehannock, the D-II champion at 11-1-1, is 13-3-1 overall. Games between D-I and D-II programs count in the division standings for both programs.

In the Dallastown-Susquehannock tie, Brooke Altland scored for Dallastown, assisted by Lily Cantabene, while Kylie VanTassel scored the Susquehannock goal.

Grace Harrold led Central to its win with two goals and three assists, while Emily Myers added one goal and two assists. Also excelling for Central were Anna Scott (two goals), Victoria Whitehead (goal, assist), Ryan Engleman (goal) and Caitlin Jacobs (assist).

OTHER FIELD HOCKEY

West York 5, Fairfield 0: At West York, the Bulldogs rolled behind two-goal performances from Morgan Myers and Reagan Kunkle. Jess Altimore also scored for West York.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 3, Elizabethtown 1: At Hershey, the fourth-seeded Wildcats (14-2) downed the fifth-seeded Bears (13-1) in a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal match. Dallastown got wins from Namya Jindal at No. 2 singles and swept the doubles matches behind Elizabeth Tony and Jessica Coulson at No. 1 and Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett at No. 2. All of Dallastown’s wins came in straight sets. In the semifinals at 2 p.m. Tuesday back at Hershey Racquet Club, the Wildcats will face top-seeded Maheim Twp. (12-0), which earned a 3-1 quarterfinal win over eighth-seeded Muhlenberg (12-2). Maheim Twp. beat Dallastown earlier this season, 3-2.

New Oxford 3, Hershey 0: At Lancaster, the seventh-seeded Colonials (16-1) stunned the seventh-seeded Trojans (15-1). New Oxford freshman phenom Anya Rosenbach earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. The Colonials swept the doubles matches behind Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss at No. 1 and Kylie Wampler and Anne Socks at No. 2. Wolf and Loss won in three sets, while Wampler and Socks won, 7-5, 7-5. In the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club, New Oxford will battle third-seeded Cumberland Valley (15-1), which earned a 3-2 quarterfinal win on Thursday over sixth-seeded Hempfield (12-3).

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, Bailey Oehmig scored all three goals to help Bermudian clinch the York-Adams Division III title. The Eagles are 13-2 overall and 11-0 in the division with one D-III match left. Fairfield fell to 10-3 overall and finished 10-2 in the division.

Gettysburg 4, Kennard-Dale 0: At Gettysburg, the Warriors got goals from Lily Winkelmann, Maddy Gaydon, Izzy Gaydon and Alivia Colgan. Gettysburg improved to 12-2-2 overall and finished 11-0-1 in York-Adams Division II. Gettysburg won a second straight D-II title.

Delone Catholic 7, York Catholic 3: At McSherrystown, Maddie O'Brien led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring four goals. Teammate Fina Mochi scored one goal and added one assist. For the Irish, Rosie Mulligan, Sydney Mentzer and Kathleen McKeague each scored one goal. Teammate Katie Bullen added one assist. Delone Catholic finishes divisional play at 7-5 and improves to 9-6-1 overall. York Catholic finishes divisional play at 6-6 and falls to 9-7 overall.

Littlestown 6, Hanover 1: At Littlestown, Ava Bentzel led the Thunderbolts to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring three goals and adding two assists. Teammate Chelsea Monsell scored two goals.

BOYS’ SOCCER

West York 2, Shippensburg 1: At Shippensburg, Ben Geller and Issac Clark scored West York goals to lead the Bulldogs to the nonleague triumph.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, York Tech 0: At Spry, the Irish won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-6, 25-22, 25-14. Hayden Moul led the Irish individually with seven kills, five aces and three digs. Teammates Kendel Connolly had seven kills, while Rachel Beck had 12 digs and 10 assists. York Catholic improves to 9-1 in the division and 11-3 overall.

Delone Catholic 3, Fairfield 0: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-3, 25-3, 25-4. Holly Neiderer led the Squirettes individually with seven aces and three kills. Teammate Olivia Kuhn had three kills and three aces. Delone improves to 9-2 in the division and 12-4 overall. Delone has won 10 straight.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism. This story will be updated.