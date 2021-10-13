Kennard-Dale girls roll into District 3 2-A tennis semis; other Wednesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

The Kennard-Dale girls’ tennis team is two wins away from a District 3 Class 2-A championship.

The fourth-seeded Rams advanced to the district semifinals on Wednesday with a 3-0 quarterfinal victory over fifth-seeded Lancaster Country Day at RCW Athletic Club in Lancaster.

K-D (11-1) got straight-set victories at No. 1 singles (Brianna Serruto) and at No. 1 doubles (Katie Hayward/Leah Jacobs) and No. 2 doubles (Hailey Marslett/Hailey Serruto). LCD fell to 11-4.

The Rams were also leading the matches at No. 2 singles (Grace Maccarelli) and at No. 3 singles (MacKenzie Warner), but those matches were not finished once the team outcome was determined.

In Monday’s semifinals at 2 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club, K-D will take on top-seeded Conrad Weiser (12-0), which earned a 3-0 win over eighth-seeded Lancaster Catholic (9-5) on Wednesday.

Seventh-seeded West York wasn’t as fortunate at RCW, dropping its district 2-A quarterfinal to second-seeded Trinty, 3-1. Alisa Steele earned a straight-set victory at No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs’ only point. West York finished 11-5.

Trinity (16-1) will face third-seeded Wyomissing (13-1) in the other district 2-A semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Monday at HRC.

In the upcoming District 3 2-A singles tournament, Steele, who won the York-Adams 2-A title, earned the No. 4 seed. New Oxford freshman Anya Rosenbach, the Y-A 3-A champion, got the No. 3 seed in the district 3-A field.

The top seed in district 3-A is Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor. The district’s 2-A No. 1 seed is Lancaster Catholic’s Anna Millen.

The district singles tournaments start Friday at HRC.

FIELD HOCKEY

Red Lion 1, Ephrata 0: At Red Lion, Jenna Derouaux found the back of the net at the 6:41 mark of the fourth quarter to break a 0-0 tie and clinch the match for the Lions. Teammate Madelin Collins made three saves in goal to record the shutout. Red Lion improved to 9-6-1 overall. Ephrata fell to 13-4.

West York 4, Delone Catholic 1: At West York, Morgan Myers had a hat trick and Alyssa Sneddon scored once to power the Bulldogs. Reagan Arigo scored for Delone.

BOYS' SOCCER

Pequea Valley 2, York Catholic 0: At Pequea Valley, the Irish were held to six shots on goal for the game, and went on to drop the nonleague contest. Irish goalie John Forjan made three saves in goal.

