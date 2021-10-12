Top-seeded teams win York-Adams girls' doubles tennis crowns; other Tuesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It’s been quite a freshman season for New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach, and it’s not done yet.

The Colonials’ tennis standout teamed with Allison Horick to capture the York-Adams League Class 3-A girls’ doubles crown on Tuesday while playing at their home court.

Rosenbach had earlier won the league 3-A singles crown.

The top-seeded New Oxford duo cruised to the doubles crown, winning each of their four matches in straight sets. That included a 6-4, 6-3 triumph in the title match over the third-seeded combo of Lexi Lakatosh and Sophie Lanius of Red Lion.

In the third-place 3-A match, the second-seeded team from Central York, featuring Rachel Haupt and Audrey Stewart, downed the fifth-seeded pair from South Western, Sarah McComas and Savannah Laudicina, 6-1, 6-0.

The top-seeded team also emerged victorious in the 2-A league doubles bracket. Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox lived up to their top billing with a 6-4, 6-1 victory in the championship match over the second-seeded Kennard-Dale duo of Brianna Serruto and Grace Maccarelli. The Delone team won all of four of its matches in straight sets.

In the third-place match, the third-seeded team from West York, featuring Alisa Steele and Lexi Sanderson, defeated another K-D duo, Mackenzie Warner and Katie Hayward, 6-0, 6-0. Warner and Hayward were seeded sixth.

The top three teams in each classification will now advance to District 3 action.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown 2, Conestoga Valley 1: At Conestoga Valley, Zander Leik scored both Dallastown goals in the nonleague road win. The Wildcats improved to 15-1-1. Conestoga Valley fell to 5-8-2.

Central York 2, Red Lion 0: At Central, the Panthers received one goal apiece from Nate Kimball and Joe Bevevino to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. Teammate Holger Lozano added one assist. The Panthers defense held the Lions to three shots on goal. Central improved to 10-2-2 in the division and 13-2-2 overall.

York Catholic 2, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, the Fighting Irish received one second-half goal apiece from Andrew Schuler and Christian Ludwig to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Teammate John Forjan made eight stops in goal to record the shutout.

Susquehannock 3, Gettysburg 1: At Gettysburg, the Warriors triumphed to improve to 11-1-2 overall and 9-1-1 in York-Adams Division II. Susquehannock has clinched a tie for the division crown.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Red Lion 1, Central York 0: At Red Lion, a first-half goal by senior winger Olivia Buckley-Uzmed carried the Lions to the upset victory. The Lions improved to 6-8-1 overall and 6-7 in York-Adams Division I. Central dropped to 12-4-1 overall and 11-2-1 in the division.

West York 7, New Oxford 1: At West York, the Bulldogs won their fourth straight game to improve to 11-5 overall and 8-4 in York-Adams Division II. Alyssa Murray and Teagan Paragon each scored two goals for West York.

Biglerville 4, Littlestown 0: At Biglerville, the Canners received one goal apiece from Abrielle Ponce, Amahirani Zavala, Diana Trejo-Hernandez and Jayden Slonaker to earn the York-Adams Division III victory.

Northeastern 6, Spring Grove 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats won to improve to 11-4-2 overall and 8-3-2 in York-Adams Division II.

Dallastown 1, Conestoga Valley 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats took the nonleague contest to move to 14-2-1 overall. CV is 1-10-4.

FIELD HOCKEY

Central York 2, Susquehannock 1: At Central, Victoria Whitehead and Ryan Engleman scored goals to overcome an early 1-0 deficit for the Panthers. Emily Myers and Emma Smyser provided Central assists. Addison Roeder opened the scoring for Susquehannock. Central improved to 12-4-1 overall and 11-1 in York-Adams Division I. Susquehannock fell to 13-3 overall and 11-1 in York-Adams Division II.

Red Lion 2, South Western 0: At Hanover, the Lions received one goal apiece from Hailey Johnson and Emily Barclay to secure the victory. Red Lion improved to 6-5-1 in Division I and 8-6-1 overall. South Western fell to 6-6 in D-II and 8-7 overall.

Bermudian Springs 6, Kennard-Dale 0: At York Springs, Melanie Beall’s hat trick powered the Eagles, who improved to 15-2 overall and 10-1 in York-Adams Division IV. Bermudian has won 14 straight matches.

Littlestown 1, Biglerville 0: At Biglerville, Kamryn Bittle scored the lone goal in the match for the Thunderbolts to help them capture the victory. Littlestown improved to 11-1 in Division III and 13-4 overall. Biglerville fell to 9-3 in Division IV and 11-5 overall.

Dallastown 4, York Suburban 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats won to improve to 12-5 overall and 11-1 in York-Adams Division I.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, York High 0: At York Suburban, the Trojans won the York-Adams Division II match, 25-2, 25-1, 25-5. Amanda Sargen led the Trojans with nine aces, three kills, seven digs and three assists. Also for Suburban, Eliana Rodgers had seven kills and 18 digs, Anna Titter had 21 assists and seven digs and Makenna Stockton had four aces, five kills and six digs. Suburban improved to 10-0 in the division and 13-0 overall.

South Western 3, Red Lion 0: At Red Lion, the Mustangs won the York-Adams Division I match, 25-13, 25-22, 25-21. Kya Rebert led the Mustangs with 14 kills and 11 digs. Also for the Mustangs, Kirby Meyer had 18 digs, while Sarah Nicholl had eight kills. South Western improved to 7-3 in the division and 8-3 overall.

Delone Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 2: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes won the York-Adams Division III match, 19-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13. Holly Neiderer led the Squirettes with 15 kills, while Denae Bello had 12 kills and four aces. Delone improved to 8-2 in the division and 11-4 overall. Delone has won nine straight. Bermudian was led by Madelyn Wagner (23 assists), Ella Means (eight kills, 21 digs), Tori Murren (nine kills, 18 digs) and Aida Sponseller (10 kills).

Central York 3, Dallastown 1: At Dallastown, the Panthers won to improve to 9-1 overall and 8-1 in York-Adams Division I.

West York 3, Susquehannock 1: At Glen Rock, the Bulldogs won to move to 16-2 overall and 9-1 in York-Adams Division II.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO"Linda contributed to this report.