Top seeds move to York-Adams doubles semifinals; plus other Monday high school results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The top three seeds in each classification have advanced to the semifinals of the York-Adams League Girls’ Tennis Doubles Championships.

In Class 3-A, the top-seeded team from New Oxford, consisting of Anya Rosenbach and Allison Horick, moved on, as did the second-seeded combo from Central York (Rachel Haupt/Audrey Stewart) and the third-seeded duo from Red Lion (Lexi Lakatosh/Sophie Lanius).

Rosenbach, a freshman, will look to add a league 3-A doubles crown to the singles title she won on Saturday.

The only upset in 3-A came from the fifth-seeded South Western team (Sarah McComas/Savannah Laudicina). The Mustangs upset the fourth-seeded team from Susquehannock (Peyton Joines/Ali Zapach) in the quarterfinals.

In the 3-A semifinals, the New Oxford team will take on the South Western team, while the Central York team faces the Red Lion team.

The story in 2-A was similar, with three of the top-four seeds moving on — the top-seeded team from Delone Catholic (Olivia Roth/Ella Knox), the second-seeded duo from Kennard-Dale (Brianna Serruto/Grace Maccarelli) and the third-seeded outfit from West York (Alisa Steele/Lexi Sanderson). The only upset came when the sixth-seeded team from Kennard-Dale (Mackenzie Warner/Katie Hayward) took down the fourth-seeded team from York Catholic (Natalie Javitt/Carina Robert) in the quarterfinals.

In the 2-A semifinals, the Delone team faces the Warner/Hayward team from K-D, while the West York team takes on the Serruto/Maccarelli team from K-D.

Steele, like Rosenbach, is looking to add a 2-A doubles crown to the singles championship she won Saturday.

The semifinals, finals and consolations are set to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Oxford.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Octorara 0: At Octorara, the Irish won the nonleague match, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15. Adeline Phillips led the Irish individually with 14 kills and nine digs. Also for YC, Tennison McGraw had eight kills and seven digs, Lindsey Beck had 12 digs and eight kills and Reese Beck had 19 assists. With the win, York Catholic improved to 9-3 overall. Octorara fell to 11-3.

Spring Grove 3, Susquehannock 0: At Glen Rock, the Rockets won the nondivisional match, 25-8, 25-6, 25-8. Hailey Wolfe led the Rockets individually with 15 kills, five digs and five aces. Also for SG, Nevaeh Wolfe had 10 kills and seven digs, Maddie Ruhland had 30 assists, six digs and four aces and Rylee Zedek had seven digs and five kills. Spring Grove improved to 14-0 overall.

York Suburban 3, Central Dauphin 0: At Central Dauphin, the Trojans rolled to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 nonleague triumph to improve to 12-0 overall. Suburban was led by Eliana Rodgers (17 kills, 14 digs), Grace Hare (27 assists, eight digs) and Maddie Trimmer (14 digs).

Littlestown 3, Dover 2: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts won the nondivisional match, 18-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13, 15-11. Maddie Dunbar led the Thunderbolts with 11 kills. Also for Littlestown, Carli Thayer had 24 assists, five aces and five digs, while Jaylin Smith had nine kills. Littlestown is 9-3 overall.

Greencastle-Antrim 3, Bermudian Springs 1: At York Springs, the Eagles lost the nonleague match, 25-7, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20). Tori Murren and Ella Means led the Eagles individually by recording five kills apiece.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

West York 9, Littlestown 0: At West York, Rylee Cessna scored three goals and Jaelynn Small added two scores to lead the Bulldogs, who improved to 10-5 overall. Rylee Miller, Kyla Myers, Alyssa Murray and Maddie Strayer also scored for West York, which was coming off a 5-4 overtime win over Susquehannock on Saturday. It was West York’s first win over the Warriors in seven years.

Dallastown 10, York High 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats cruised to improve to 13-2-1 overall and 12-1-1 in York-Adams Division I. The Wildcats have won five straight and are 11-0-1 in their last dozen matches.

Delone Catholic 2, Biglerville 1: At Biglerville, the Squirettes received one second-half goal apiece from Fina Mochi and Emily McCann to secure the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Canners, Brylee Rogers scored a first-half goal.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown 6, York High 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats rolled behind two goals from Zander Leik. Camden Manahan, Nate Winslow, Kaden Kashner and Joao Abreu also scored for Dallastown. Dallastown improved to 14-1-1 overall and 11-1-1 in York-Adams Division I. The Wildcats are on a 14-game unbeaten streak (13-0-1).

Biglerville 8, Delone Catholic 2: At Biglerville, Isiah Kuykendall picked up his 100th career point for the unbeaten Canners. Kuykendall finished with four goals. Jesus Salazar added two goals for the Canners, while Jack Regentin had a goal and two assists. Will Didio had a goal and an assist for Delone. Biglerville improved to 16-0 overall and 11-0 in York-Adams Division III.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bermudian Springs 8, Eastern York 0: At York Springs, Melanie Beall poured in four goals and Lillian Peters had a goal and an assist to lead the Eagles, who improved to 14-2 overall and 10-1 in York-Adams Division IV. Bermudian has won 13 straight matches.

Newport 3, Biglerville 1: At Biglerville, Natalie Showaker scored the lone goal for the Canners as they dropped the nonleague contest to the Buffs. Teammate Alyssa Smith picked up an assist on the Canners lone goal. Biglerville fell to 11-4 overall. Newport is 10-6.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.