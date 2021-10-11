Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Monday, Oct. 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
York Suburban at Central Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Dover at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Hanover, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Octorara, 7 p.m.
McCaskey at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Christian School of York at Carroll Christian, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
York High at Dallastown, 5:30 p.m.
Hanover at Dover, 6 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lancaster County Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
York High at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
Dover at Hanover, 4 p.m.
Littlestown at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Middletown, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 6 p.m.
Big Spring at Spring Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Dover at Hanover, 7 p.m.
West York at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
York Tech at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Newport at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
York-Adams League Doubles Tournament
First Round and Quarterfinals
Class 3-A: At Red Lion, 1 p.m.
Class 2-A: At South Western, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Mechanicsburg at Central York, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO
Mechanicsburg at Central York, 4 p.m.